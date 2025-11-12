Where Alabama Stands in Second College Football Playoff Ranking
The Alabama Crimson Tide knocked off the LSU Tigers at home this past Saturday, 20-9, to remain unbeaten in SEC play and extend its winning streak to eight games after losing the season opener to Florida State. The Crimson Tide is preparing to play its final conference home game this weekend and welcomes No. 11 Oklahoma as both are jockeying for postseason position.
The College Football Playoff committee met over the weekend and announced the second playoff rankings of the season on Tuesday night. Alabama looks to return to the College Football Playoff after missing the first 12-team edition last season. The Crimson Tide is ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating LSU.
The Crimson Tide has made eight College Football Playoff appearances dating back to 2014 while claiming three national championships in the playoff era.
The College Football Playoff will select 12 teams, with the selection committee's five highest-ranked conference champions earning automatic bids. The top-four seeds all earn a first-round BYE. The teams ranked No. 5-8 will host first-round playoff games in on-campus games against the teams ranked No. 9-12.
2025 College Football Playoff Rankings
1. Ohio State, 9-0
2. Indiana, 10-0
3. Texas A&M, 9-0
4. Alabama, 8-1
5. Georgia, 8-1
6. Texas Tech, 9-1
7. Ole Miss, 9-1
8. Oregon, 8-1
9. Notre Dame, 7-2
10. Texas, 7-2
11. Oklahoma, 7-2
12. BYU, 8-1
13. Utah, 7-2
14. Vanderbilt, 8-2
15. Miami (FL), 7-2
16. Georgia Tech, 8-1
17. Southern Cal, 7-2
18. Michigan, 7-2
19. Virginia, 8-2
20. Louisville, 7-2
21. Iowan, 6-3
22. Pittsburgh, 7-2
23. Tennessee, 6-3
24. USF, 7-2
25. Cincinnati, 7-2
2025-26 College Football Playoff round-by-round schedule
- First round | Week of Saturday, Dec. 20
Location: the home field of the higher-seeded team or another site designated by the higher-seeded program.
One game | Friday, Dec. 19
Three games | Saturday, Dec. 20
- Quarterfinal sites:
Cotton Bowl | Wednesday, Dec. 31 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Orange Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Sugar Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 1 | 8 p.m. | ESPN
- Semifinal sites:
Fiesta Bowl | Thursday, Jan. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Peach Bowl | Friday, Jan. 9 | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- CFP National Championship Game:
Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 (in Miami, Florida) | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
The 2025 College Football Playoff Committee
Mack Rhoades - Committee Chair - Baylor Athletic Director
Chris Ault - Former College Football Head Coach
Troy Dannen - Nebraska Athletic Director
Mark Dantonio - Former College Football Head Coach
Jeff Long - Former College Football Playoff Committee Chair
Ivan Maisel - Sportswriter
Chris Massaro - MTSU Athletic Director
Mike Riley - Former College Football Head Coach
David Sayler - Miami (Ohio) Athletic Director
Wesley Walls - College Football Hall of Famer (Ole Miss)
Carla Williams - Virginia Athletic Director
Hunter Yuracheck - Arkansas Athletic Director
Alabama in the College Football Playoff Ranking Through 2025
Week 1: No. 4
Week 2: No. 4