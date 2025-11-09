Where Alabama Football Ranks in Polls After Defeating LSU
The Alabama Crimson Tide extended its winning streak to eight games and remained unbeaten in the SEC after knocking off the LSU Tigers 20-9 in Week 11.
The Crimson Tide saw Ty Simpson pass for 277 yards and a touchdown, while the defense generated two turnovers and kept the Tigers from scoring a touchdown in the victory.
Alabama entered the matchup ranked No. 4 the US LBM Coaches Poll, the AP Top 25 Poll and the College Football Playoff Rankings, reaching that height after defeating the Tennessee Volunteers last month. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 4 in the Coaches Poll after its home victory against LSU.
Last week's No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Indiana, and No. 3 Texas A&M also remained in the same order after the Buckeyes, the Hoosiers, and Aggies won their respective games on Saturday.
This story will be updated with the AP Top 25 Poll upon its release at 1 p.m. CT.
US LBM Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State, (59), 9-0, 1571
2. Indiana, 10-0, 1492
3. Texas A&M, 9-0, 1465
4. Alabama, 8-1, 1368
5. Georgia, 8-1, 1322
6. Oregona, 8-1, 1238
7. Ole Miss, 9-1, 1216
8. Texas Tech, 9-1, 1143
9. Notre Dame, 7-2, 1041
10. Texas, 7-2, 929
10. Oklahoma, 7-2, 929
12. Georgia Tech, 8-1, 823
12. BYU, 8-1, 823
14. Vanderbilt, 8-2, 751
15. Utah, 7-2, 635
16. Miami (FL), 7-2, 626
17. Michigan, 7-2, 559
18. Southern Cal, 7-2, 528
19. Virginia, 8-2, 336
20. Tennessee, 6-3, 312
21. Louisville, 7-2, 279
22. Cincinnati, 7-2, 216
23. Pittsburgh, 7-2, 144
24. Missouri, 6-3, 132
25. James Madison, 8-1, 108
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Memphis; No. 24 Iowa;
Others Receiving Votes
South Florida 99; North Texas 98; Iowa 81; Houston 73; Tulane 53; SMU 32; Illinois 15; Washington 12; Arizona 7; Nebraska 6; Memphis 6; Arizona State 3; Navy 2; San Diego State 1; East Carolina 1;
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (First bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (South Carolina win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Second bye week): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (LSU win): ___ in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll