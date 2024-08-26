Where Kalen DeBoer Has Seen Jalen Milroe Grow in Preseason
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— From the night Kalen DeBoer was announced as the new Alabama football head coach, quarterback Jalen Milroe made it clear that he was sticking with the Crimson Tide and going to give the new coaching staff a chance.
As the starting quarterback at Alabama, Milroe could have fetched a high price tag in the transfer portal, but remained loyal to Alabama. He was rewarded with the opportunity to work with an offensive-minded head coach who has a proven track record with quarterbacks. And DeBoer is thankful for the patience Milroe has displayed with the new offense ever since the spring now that it's finally game week in Tuscaloosa.
"I really have an appreciation for what he's done," DeBoer said Monday. "He’s been really patient, going way back to the spring, on letting us just put the offense in and the progression that we’re used to and the things that we see. You always see the things that you want to get in, and these are the things that you did really well. And we get to those. But there’s a progression with the teaching that’s happened, and I just appreciate the patience he's had from the very beginning when we got here. Getting through all of it and now being ready to play Week 1.”
Milroe started the season opener for Alabama against Middle Tennessee last season, but was benched in the third game after throwing two interceptions and completing just 51 percent of his passes in the loss to Texas in Week 2. Milroe took back over the reigns at quarterback in the fourth game against Ole Miss and went on to lead Alabama to an SEC title and College Football Playoff appearance, finishing sixth in Heisman voting.
After preseason uncertainty at quarterback in 2023, Milroe is the definite starter in 2024. One of the biggest areas DeBoer has seen Milroe grow throughout the preseason is in his consistency, which is a characteristic the Alabama head coach places a lot of value in.
"Obviously you want to consistently be at the highest level that you possibly can," DeBoer said. "You want to walk on the field, and this is for any player, but I think this is something Jalen has done a better and better job of since we’ve gotten here. And it’s you know what you’re going to get when you get out there— whether it’s the attitude and the effort, the play on the field. There really haven’t been some crazy highs or crazy lows. I think he's just continuing to build, continuing to work with his guys. Whether it’s the offensive line and the communication and making sure he’s on the same page with protections, run checks or whatever it might be. The receiving corps with the timing of routes. A lot of communication. I think he continued to grow and evolve as well."
Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan wants to see execution, communication, fundamentals and good decision-making from Milroe and the entire offense when No. 5 Alabama opens the season against Western Kentucky this Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.