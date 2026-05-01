Alabama Football Lands Class of 2028 3-Star Quarterback

Alabama football secured its first commitment in the Class of 2028 as quaterback Charles Scott Jr. made his decision to join the Crimson Tide, according to On3 Sports.

Scott Jr. is considered a 3-star prospect, out of Huguenot High School in Richmond, Va. The rising junior stands 6-foot-5, 255 pounds and is ranked the No. 33 quarterback in the class and the No. 10 prospect in Virginia.

He's passed for 4,669 yards with 54 passing touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 153 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons. Scott Jr. led the Falcons to an 11-2 record, falling in the Virginia Class 4 State Semifinals in 2025.

Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide coaching staff have secured two quarterback commitments in the last week as Scott Jr. joins Class of 2027 5-star commit Elijah Haven.

Alabama's quarterback future looks strong, as redshirt junior Austin Mack headlines with the most experience. 5-star redshirt freshman Keelon Russell enters his second season in the program, 5-star Jett Thomall and 4-star Tayden Evan-Kawaa enrolled early as freshmen, and the Class of 2027 has two quarterback commits in Haven and 4-star Trent Seaborn.

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