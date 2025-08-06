Who is Alabama Football's 'Freakiest' Defender?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Alabama's defense returns seven starters from its 2024 team, causing the unit to bear the weight of high expectations entering the upcoming football season. The Crimson Tide finished 10th last season in scoring defense, allowing 17.38 points per game, and looks to be even more formidable this season with an abundance of experience under the unit's belt.
Alabama redshirt sophomore Qua Russaw enters his third year in the program and his second in defensive coordinator Kane Wommack's 4-2-5 system. The former 5-star defender out of Carver Montgomery learned a new role last season and played well, but looks poised to be one of the Crimson Tide's most impactful players in 2025.
"I think Qua is, on a team full of freaky people, Qua is the freakiest," Wommack said. "He is freaky athletic. I think he's a special talent, in terms of his strength, watch him at the point of attack. When we start talking about violent hands, which is one of our Bama fundamentals that we continue to stress and harp on, Qua's ability to destroy blocks and get off and make plays. You know when we played Auburn a guy came and pulled against him, he absolutely obliterated him at the point of attack, those are things that show up on tape in terms of his strength and physicality, but ultimately it's about - what I like about Qua is knowing when to and when not to, from a physical standpoint, be too agressive. I think he's learned a lot last year with the experience that he has. I think he's what I would call, has turned himself into a controlled, aggressive player."
Russaw played in all 13 games in 2024, tallying 36 tackles with three for a loss, two interceptions and one sack in his first season of playing time. The wolf position requires Russaw to play and maintain the edge of the defense against the run, while also having the ability to rush the quarterback or drop into coverage against the pass.
"That Wolf position. I mean, you're asking that guy to play a five technique and a nine technique, to be able to slant down inside and into the interior B gaps or A gaps, to fold back inside and run fit at times, to drop out in coverage, to cover backs and tight ends out of the backfield. So it’s a very dynamic skillset," Wommack said last fall.
At 6-foot-2, 243 pounds he stands out with his ability to fight off blocks while also playing with impressive speed to chase down ball carriers. Russaw leads the wolf room that includes former 5-star prospect Yhonzae Pierre, veteran Jah-Marien Latham and young players in Noah Carter and Justin Hill.