Who Alabama Plans to Return Kicks, Punts in Season Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama has not yet released a depth chart before the Crimson Tide's season opener against East Carolina, but head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed on Wednesday morning's SEC teleconference who could be returning punts and kickoffs for the Tide this season.

"You'll see a combination of Ryan Coleman-Williams, Trae'shawn Brown, Dijon Lee and Rico Scott more than likely," DeBoer said. "There's some other guys in our kickoff return that our back there that can rotate in as well, but those are the guys that you want to have touching the football."

DeBoer did not specify who would be on punt return and who would be on kickoff return, but it seems like Brown and Scott could be used on kickoffs with Coleman-Williams or Lee returning punts.

Coleman-Williams has not been in Alabama's return game during his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Brown is a freshman running back who has made a name for himself since enrolling in the spring, and he could carve out a role for himself on special teams while he plays in a deep running back room.

Lee returned two punts for Alabama last season, and Scott returned three kickoffs.

Alabama has dynamic playmakers up and down the roster, but to be trusted as a returner on punts or kick-offs requires more than just playmaking ability. The player has to be reliable in catching the ball and making good decisions. Playing as the return man also ups the risk of injuries, so the coaching staff has to be wise in who it puts out there based on positional depth.

Last year, Cole Adams handled punt returns for the Crimson Tide, but he transferred to Vanderbilt this offseason. Adams, Scott and Lotzeir Brooks participated in kickoff returns. The Crimson Tide's longest punt return was for 36 yards, and the longest kickoff return in 2025 was 25 yards.

Alabama has not had a player return a punt or a kickoff for a touchdown under Kalen DeBoer. The last Crimson Tide player to return a punt for a touchdown was Caleb Downs against Chattanooga in 2023. The last kickoff return for a touchdown came when Jameson Williams did it twice against Southern Miss in September of 2021.

Check out Kalen DeBoer's full press conference on the SEC teleconference.

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