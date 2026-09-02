How Kalen DeBoer Plans to Use Alabama Wide Receivers Derek Meadows, Rico Scott

It was established a long time ago that Ryan Coleman-Williams and Lotzeir Brooks would both start at wide receiver in the season opener against East Carolina, but the third spot has been vacant for the last few months.

NC State transfer Noah Rogers was expected to acquire it, but he sustained an injury at A-Day in April and the setback will bleed into the season. Derek Meadows and Rico Scott have been the primary candidates to fill in for Rogers, and they competed throughout fall camp.

That said, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer has not yet named a starter between the two of them when asked during Wednesday's SEC Coaches' Teleconference. However, he explained how he plans to rotate Scott and Meadows.

"It kind of depends a little bit on what we what we want as far as personnel," DeBoer said. "Are we in 11 or 12 personnel with the tight ends on the field, [will we have] multiple running backs? I mean, there's a lot of different things we can do. So sometimes it has to do with what each guy does best. So, Rico's the guy that's been around a little bit longer, probably give the nod to him.

"But that doesn't mean that there are some things Derek can't do that would put him out there if you're talking about truly starting a game. So they're both going to be integral parts. They're both going to be in the mix, having an impact."

Scott is entering his junior season, while Meadows is a sophomore. He's been on the field for offensive snaps far more frequently than his younger teammate. Scott has also really impressed DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.

"I was nervous for [Scott] just because he had had some health issues during the summer, and we had to be super cautious with him leading into camp, where we didn't set him behind," Grubb said on Aug. 25. "But I've been wildly impressed with his process as far as understanding what his body needs and how to get himself ready so he can stay out there. Because I think sometimes guys come back, they get overstrained at camp, and it sets them back, and they can't play.

"Rico, of late, his contested catches have really picked up. And really one of the things that stood out to me is Rico's starting to practice like the physical player that he is more consistently. It's not that he never did. He's a super physical, high-effort guy that's in a lot of special teams as well, and it's starting to show up all the time instead of like, ‘Man, there's Rico,’ and then maybe a falloff here and there — just like any young player. But was really impressed."

Meadows has been on the rise throughout the offseason. During Alabama's Aug. 20 scrimmage, he "got a lot more opportunities."

"I thought today was a really good growth day for him, with competitive catches in particular," DeBoer said after the scrimmage. "Using that big body to go up and make some plays. You're not going to catch them all — ball placement, the defender you're going against — but I like the way he's battling, and he's really growing."

Additionally, when BamaCentral asked Coleman-Williams at Alabama Media Day to name a sleeper in his position group, he chose Meadows.

"Last year, [Meadows'] freshman year, he got some snaps obviously, but this year he's attacked the offseason well," Coleman-Williams said. "But I think with us having so many guys — so many young guys and so many old heads — I think people have been sleeping on him a little bit. I'm just excited for what the rest of this camp will hold for him."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok for the latest news.