Why Alabama Hasn't Named a Second String Quarterback Yet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The story of the offseason ended on Monday evening.
Alabama football named redshirt junior Ty Simpson the winner of the quarterback battle and he will start in the season opener against Florida State on Aug. 30.
Simpson was in a race with redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell throughout the offseason, and head coach Kalen DeBoer said this past Saturday that a starter would likely be announced following the second scrimmage (Aug. 16). But Simpson's experience at Alabama made him the early frontrunner and it stayed that way until it became official.
So, now that the starting job is taken, who will be the primary backup for Simpson this season? Well, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb gave an update on this competition between Mack and Russell on Tuesday, stating that a decision is yet to be made.
"We're still working through all of that," Grubb said. "Those guys are continuing to rep. I think you'd be pigeonholing yourself a little bit on reps and opportunities for both of those guys to get better."
The QB2 debate between Mack and Russell has mostly swung in the redshirt sophomore's direction for the past couple of weeks. DeBoer and company saw these two in action alongside Simpson during this past Saturday's scrimmage, and Mack mostly worked with the second team offense.
"I think the command in the huddle—your two guys that have been around the offense the longest, Ty and Austin, when they get in the huddle and they've got to rattle off the play, they're sharp and confident with it," DeBoer said.
"Keelon is still learning those things, but he's doing a great job with the progress, which is something that you hope for. He's right there."
Nevertheless, regardless of who wins the QB2 battle, former Alabama quarterback and BCS national champion Greg McElroy watched the scrimmage and believes the fans and team "are in good hands."
“Very impressed with what I saw from the quarterback position as a whole, but not really one thing that surprised me with that group,” McElroy said on Monday. “I think it’s pretty clear what the pecking order is right now. Doesn’t mean it can’t change. But I think you should feel good about whoever plays quarterback for the Tide this year."
It is uncertain at this time when a second string quarterback will be named. Mack and Russell will continue to battle until that day comes.