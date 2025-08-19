Why Alabama Quarterback Ty Simpson Got Fired Up After Practice
TUSCALOOSA, Ala - When Alabama football travels to Tallahassee in 11 days to open the 2025 season the Crimson Tide will feature a new starting quarterback for the first time in two seasons. Redshirt junior Ty Simpson waited his turn, focused on his development on and off the field and is ready to lead the Crimson Tide into Kalen DeBoer's second season.
The voices inside the Mal Moore Athletic facility have been united in supporting Simpson after he was officially named the starting quarterback last week. Simpson's been described as a fiery leader, while offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has complimented his ability to meet each moment with composure.
Simpson's leadership and demeanor were on display once again on Saturday as he performed well in the Crimson Tide's second fall camp scrimmage.
"Ty, I think, was 12-of-15 with two drops," Grubb said. "I thought he was very controlled, distributed the ball right where it's supposed to be, I thought his eyes were in the right spot. I thought he was very disciplined. We were trying to put him in some spots in the fringe and things like that to see how he'd respond. Make sure he takes care of the football, keeps us in field goal range, all those things. I thought he responded really, really well. Had calm demeanor when it was good and bad, there was a couple flows there. We started out really fast again and did a nice job when we hit a little bit of a lull, I thought he was there to respond."
Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor touted his relationship with the new Alabama starter and said he even got onto the team on Tuesday after practice.
"Love that man. It didn't matter whoever the starting quarterback was, I have a really good relationship with all of them." Proctor said. "But Ty we hang out. He's just a goofy guy, funny guy. He just got fired up after practice. We didn't, obviously, have up to the standard the best practice ever today, so he got on us, and that's the type of leadership that you have to have."
What prompted Simpson to vocally admonish the team after practice? A lack of intensity on a 100-degree heat index day in Tuscaloosa.
"Just can't really let the heat get to you, and it got to some people," Proctor said. "It's really hard sustaining for 20-plus periods in practice. Just got to take care of the little things off the field, and you should be good on there. Just got to have that intensity and focus throughout practice, just at a higher level. Not that practice sucked today, but just got to be better."