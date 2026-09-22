Ryan Grubb Apologizes After Calling Alabama Fans 'Boo Birds'

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb called out Crimson Tide fans on Monday for booing the team when it was trailing Florida State 21-6 in the second quarter.

On Monday evening, Yea Alabama, the university's NIL collective, posted a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) in the words of Grubb. Here's the full statement:

"My passion for The University of Alabama football team runs deep...my commitment to this program is rivaled only by my brothers who I lock arms with every day," Grubb said. I will always back my players...always. I normally speak very directly and don't cut words.

"That said - I should have worded my statement today more carefully. This is a special place with an incredible fanbase that all of us are thankful for. I have been spoiled by our great fans who are a sense of inspiration for our players. I let my loyalty and passion for my players affect my choice of words and offend some people that I certainly would have never intended to - the Crimson Tide faithful - and for that I apologize.

"I look forward to moving on and giving everyone something to cheer about! It's a blessing to be here at Alabama. I truly appreciate everyone and am looking forward to a great Saturday. Again, my sincere apologies...and ROLL TIDE!!!"

For reference, this was the quote he gave during the press conference earlier in the day:

"I was proud of the guys, and they just didn't have any quit," Grubb said. "They're a really resilient group. I was super proud of that. You know, we had, I would say, some boo birds.

"I told the guys, 'If you'd have quit as fast as some of your fans, s—t, we wouldn't have won that game.' So I was proud of them for a bunch of 19-year-olds just go out there, [down] 21-6 and not flinch. I was fired up."

Alabama ended up winning the game 50-36. In other words, UA ended the game on a 44-15 run. These 44 points came after a weather delay with 2:36 left in the first half. 14 of the points came in those last two minutes before halftime and the momentum completely shifted.

Alabama, which is now 3-0 and the No. 8 team in the AP Top 25, will be back at Bryant-Denny Stadium next week for an SEC showdown with South Carolina.

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