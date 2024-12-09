Will Alabama Football Get Jalen Hale Back For ReliaQuest Bowl?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 11 Alabama football program heads to Tampa for a season-ending bowl game against Michigan after ending the season as the first team out of the College Football Playoff.
The Crimson Tide has already seen a few transfer portal announcements, with three specifically coming from the wide receiver room, putting the depth into question as the Crimson Tide prepares for a ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against the Wolverines.
Alabama sophomore wide receiver Jalen Hale suffered a lower leg injury in the spring requiring extensive surgery. Head coach Kalen Deboer mentioned in the spring there was a bit of hope that Hale might recover in time to contribute at the end of the year.
"I don't anticipate you seeing him in the bowl, but he's been out there," Deboer said on Sunday. "We were excited, it must have been a week or two ago, running around and doing some things. Again, not any type of full contact yet at that point, but just was fun to see his body out there running around and he brings a smile to his face and I know he was enjoying that moment, getting out there, just working through the process and progressing along. He's been amazing going back to the time he even had his injury just with his mindset. I know our guys really respect him for that and appreciate the grind he's been putting in to come back as quick as he possibly can."
Hale appeared in 13 games as a true freshman, hauling in five receptions for 148 yards and one touchdown. His combination of size and speed creates a lot for Alabama fans to get excited about, but the Crimson Tide faithful will have to wait till next spring to see him in action.