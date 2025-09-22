Will Jam Miller, Tim Keenan III Play for Alabama Against Georgia?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Alabama football has been without running back Jam Miller and defensive tackle Tim Keenan III for the entire 2025 season thus far. Both were dealt tough injury luck in fall camp. Miller has been sidelined by a collarbone injury, while Keenan had ankle surgery.
The coming weekend's game at Georgia has been a hopeful target date for the No. 17 Crimson Tide (2-1) to get those players back. Their contributions have been missed on the field. The running back room has had struggles establishing itself in Ryan Grubb's pass-heavy offensive attack; Keenan's backup, Jeremiah Beaman, suffered a season-ending injury in practice the week after the season opener.
Head coach Kalen DeBoer held a press conference on Monday, and he shared an update on the status of Miller ahead of the contest. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said Keenan would play in the game.
"Excited, certainly to have him back," Wommack said of Keenan Monday. "He has taken some strides in pass rush, as well... Excited to have him back this week."
DeBoer had no doubt as to Miller's availability for Saturday, describing him as a "complete back, all-around" who has the ability to get the job done physically and is someone the team trusts at the highest level.
"I do expect him to go," DeBoer said. "He practiced yesterday."
No. 5 Georgia (3-0) has not played Alabama at home since the 2015 season, a contest the Crimson Tide won 38-10 on Oct. 3 of that year. This season's edition of the series is a night game that kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC. The Crimson Tide wants all personnel available, if possible.
The specific injuries to Miller and Keenan present multi-week recovery periods even in the best-case scenarios, making it a challenge to get them back on the field in September given that they were both hurt in mid-August. Keenan's surgery was a tightrope procedure, meant to lessen time on the shelf.
Georgia has not defeated Alabama in the regular season since 2007. It has been a fairly rare clash outside of conference title games in the past. The two have met just four other times as opponents in the regular year since that 2007 contest, not counting the upcoming matchup.
In the most recent meeting between the sides that took place in the state of Georgia, Miller had a 28-yard receiving touchdown that helped Alabama win the 2023 SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The win eliminated the Bulldogs from College Football Playoff contention, sneaking Alabama in as the No. 4 team in the final edition of the four-team playoff structure.
Miller had another touchdown catch against Georgia in 2024 in Tuscaloosa, hauling in a 16-yard score as part of the 28-0 run the Crimson Tide went on to start the game. Alabama won 41-34 thanks to Ryan Williams' signature 75-yard touchdown catch despite a comeback attempt by Georgia and a late lead change.