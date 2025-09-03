Alabama Defensive Lineman Expected to be Out for Year
Alabama defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman suffered a lower-body injury and is expected to be out for the year, per head coach Kalen DeBoer.
“We unfortunately had an injury this morning in practice,” DeBoer said on Hey Coach on Wednesday evening. "Jeremiah Beaman suffered a lower-body injury, and right now, we’re expecting him to be out for the year.
"Really unfortunate for a guy like that. It's just, it's a fine line right? You're going hard, and these guys are practicing. You're trying to go good vs. good, you're trying to play the speed of the game. The same thing happened with Tim [Keenan]. It's innocent stuff. It's physical, it's football. In the trenches down there, legs get tangled up and stuff.
"Either one of those injuries, no one is at fault. Jam [Miller's] included. It's just football. You're preaching staying up in practice. These guys are doing that. They're just competing. Unfortunately that's one I know we've talked about and wanted to address tonight."
Beaman was listed as Alabama’s starting defensive tackle in the 31-17 loss to Florida State. He was filling the role of co-captain Tim Keenan III, who was sidelined with an ankle injury.
Beaman has been considered a breakout candidate on this defensive line and Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has really liked what he's seen from him.
"I thought he took huge strides in the spring, and he's done a great job in fall camp," Wommack said on Aug. 20. "Consistent, doing his job at a high level, the challenge of those interior D-linemen is always creating production, wreaking havoc in the backfield, and I think he's taken steps in the right direction to do that."
The 6-foot-4, 314-pounder from Parker High School in Birmingham, Ala., redshirted his freshman season after appearing in three games. Because of injuries, Beaman got more practice and playing time during bowl prep and saw his largest amount of playing time in the loss to Michigan, finishing with two tackles and a quarterback pressure.
As previously stated, Beaman filled in for Keenan in Week 1 due to an ankle injury that led to a tightrope surgery. That said, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer explained during Wednesday’s SEC coaches teleconference that Keenan seems to be making a ton of progress.
"Tim Keenan will not be available this week, but he's doing really well and making the progress that we would expect," DeBoer said. "This is not a long-term injury for him."
Beaman was the second defensive tackle in command, but that will change now that he’s out for the year.