Top Defensive Line Recruit from 2028 Class Reacts to Alabama Offer

Alabama's 2027 recruiting class already includes a few notable names, such as Elijah Haven, Colt Lumpris, Trent Seaborn, and more. Now that summer is just around the corner, official visit season is about to get underway as the Tide will look to round out the 2027 class with some more future impact players.

However, head coach Kalen DeBoer and company are also looking ahead to the 2028 class with offers going all around the country to some of the best players.

This includes four-star Prince Che, who is ranked 14th in the country by 247 Sports. The defensive lineman recently received an offer from Alabama, and he spoke with Alabama Crimson Tide on SI about it.

“I was excited when I received the offer," Che said. "Alabama is a big-time program, so the offer meant a lot. I’m looking forward to learning more about the coaches and the culture.”

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder has 40 offers from a ton of power four programs, including Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss, but when Alabama offers, it is different.

“The offer means a lot because of the history and all the great players that came through there," Che said. "Just watching them compete for championships every year stands out to me.”

He plays for Thomas County Central High School in Georgia and recently won a state championship. During the season, he totaled 48 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks, including one in the state title game.

In the state championship game, Che and his Thomas County Central squad defeated Gainesville High School, which had now Alabama freshman Xavier Griffin and Jamarion Matthews on its team, as well as 2027 running back target Nigel Newkirk.

Che was also recently named to the 2027 Under Armour All-American game. He is one of only a handful of underclassmen to be invited to participate in the game.

Other 2028 Class News

Prince Che on Instragram

Other recruits that Alabama is looking at in the 2028 recruiting class include the likes of Jayden Bell, a 6-foot-4 edge rusher from Michigan, 6-foot-6 tight end Braxton Rein from Tennessee, and Kingston Preyear, a 6-foot-3 quarterback out of the state of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide currently has one commit in their 2028 class: quarterback Charles Scott Jr.

Alabama's 2027 Recruiting Class

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