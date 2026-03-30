Former Alabama Assistant Lands Extension: Roll Call

Georgia Southern is retaining one of its rising coaching names, and it’s a familiar one in Tuscaloosa.

Former Alabama assistant Charlie Henry has agreed to a new four-year contract to remain the head coach at Georgia Southern Eagles men's basketball, according to an ESPN report Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Henry, who spent time on Nate Oats’ staff before taking over in Statesboro in March 2023, led the Eagles to a 16-15 overall record this past season, including an 8-10 mark in Sun Belt Conference play.

Georgia Southern made one of the more notable postseason pushes in the country, winning five straight games in the conference tournament before falling to top-seeded Troy Trojans men's basketball, 77-61, in the championship game. The run fell one win short of an automatic NCAA Tournament berth, a feat that would have required six consecutive victories.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 30, 2026

The Alabama women's golf team sits tied for 10th at 27-over par 603 after 36 holes of the Liz Murphey Intercollegiate, led by Natachanok Tunwannarux who is in seventh place individually at 1-under par 143.

Leading us off in Round 2 —> Ryan Flynn pic.twitter.com/5xdIU5X83s — Alabama Women's Golf (@AlabamaWGolf) March 29, 2026

Alabama men's tennis split a pair of Sunday matches, shutting out Mississippi Valley State 7-0 after falling to Ole Miss 0-7.

7-0 Sweep for the Tide pic.twitter.com/e8VZv4nqey — Alabama Men's Tennis (@AlabamaMTN) March 29, 2026

Tommy Hagar earned First Team All-America honors with a fifth-place finish in the 200 backstroke on the final night of the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships as Alabama placed 24th with 41 points.

All-American!!



Tommy Hagar captures a 5th place finish in the 200 backstroke to earn a spot on the podium pic.twitter.com/ykZxOLFNZF — Alabama Swim & Dive (@AlabamaSwimDive) March 29, 2026

Alabama rowing collected seven first-place finishes at the Ohio State Regatta, including two victories each from the First Varsity 8+, Second Varsity 8+ and Second Varsity 4+.

Heated up the race course in Ohio 🔥



1V8, 2V8, 2V4+ won both their am and pm duels at the Ohio State Regatta. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/IxbDdmKEbz — Alabama Rowing (@AlabamaRow) March 29, 2026

Former Alabama standout Brandon Miller scored 13 points with six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes for the Charlotte Hornets in a 114-99 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday, while fellow Crimson Tide alum Noah Clowney posted 15 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and two blocks in 20 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets in a 116-99 win over the Sacramento Kings.

Alabama Crimson Tide Weekend results:

Saturday, March 28

XCTRACK: 100m: 1st Judith Mokobe (women’s, 11.51); 4x100m relay: 1st Taylor Gullatte, Precious Nzeakor, Judith Mokobe, Ryhan Balous (women’s, 51.63); Javelin: 1st Ellie Partrick (women’s, 54.76m / 179-8)

WROW: 1v8+: 1st vs. Ohio State – 5:57.0; 2v8+: 1st vs. Ohio State – 6:00.5; 1v4+: 2nd vs. Ohio State – 6:55.5; 2v4+: 1st vs. Ohio State – 6:50.9; 3v4+: 2nd vs. Ohio State – 7:22.6; 3v8+: 2nd vs. Ohio State – 6:22.6; 1v8+: 1st vs. Michigan – 6:04.7; 2v8+: 1st vs. Michigan – 6:05.0; 1v4+: 2nd vs. Michigan – 7:06.4; 2v4+: 1st vs. Michigan – 7:05.9; 3v4+: 1st vs. Michigan – 7:03.7; 3v8+: 2nd vs. Michigan – 6:31.7

SWIM: 100 Freestyle: 19th Sean Niewold – 41.65; 200 Backstroke: 5th Tommy Hagar – 1:38.63; 400 Freestyle Relay: 17th Sean Niewold, Zarek Wilson, Jonny Hoole, Tim Korstanje – 2:48.47

SB: Alabama 13, North Dakota State 0

BB: Alabama 3, Auburn 2

Sunday, March 29

WGOLF: T10th (303-300/603)

MTEN: 0-7 L to Ole Miss, 7-0 Win over Mississippi Valley State

BB: Alabama 3, Auburn 1

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday schedule:

MGOLF: Maridoe Intercollegiate (Carrollton, Texas);

WGOLF: Liz Murphey Intercollegiate (Athens, Ga.)

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

159 days.

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 30, 1953: All-American running back Bobby Marlow, the first-round draft pick of the New York Football Giants, announced he will forego an NFL career to play with the Saskatchewan Rough Riders of the Canadian Football League. Representing Marlow was former Alabama fullback and Rough Rider head coach Fred Grant, who refused to release the terms of the contract, except to say Marlow would receive more than $10,000 a year.

March 30, 2013: Mal Moore died in Durham, N.C. He was 73.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

Mal was the most selfless person I think I ever met. Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this...

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