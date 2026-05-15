Alabama Basketball Adds Home-And-Home Series With Big East Program

Alabama basketball has scheduled a home-and-home series with Seton Hall, per Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective.

The first game during the 2026-27 season will be in Tuscaloosa on Friday, Nov. 13. The 2027-28 matchup will be in Newark, New Jersey, but the official date of that matchup is unknown at this time.

Alabama and Seton Hall have only met twice, with each team tallying a victory. The Crimson Tide won the first meeting 85-79 in Tuscaloosa on March 13, 2001. The Pirates beat Alabama 83-78 on Nov. 19, 2010, in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Seton Hall finished the 2025-26 season 21-12, including a 10-10 record against the Big East, which ranked fourth in the conference. Shaheen Holloway was unanimously named Big East Coach of the Year for his efforts, after the Pirates were 7-25 (2-18 Big East) in 2024-25.

Alabama basketball's 2025-26 season ended at the hands of Michigan in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, but it's a bittersweet ending to a wild year. The Crimson Tide met its expectations. It started the season ranked No. 15 in the AP Top 25 and entered March Madness at the same spot.

After reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, Alabama lost four players to the transfer portal: forwards Taylor Bol Bowen and Aiden Sherrell, plus guards Jalil Bethea and Davion Hannah. Additionally, guard Labaron Philon Jr. and forward Amari Allen each declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr., Houston Mallette and Noah Williamson exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

That said, the Crimson Tide gained four players from the transfer portal, and now that the deadline to enter it has passed, Alabama could have five returners from this past season. This is on top of the three freshmen coming to Tuscaloosa this summer.

Players can still transfer in, withdraw from the NBA Draft (deadline is May 27) and high school prospects are still able to commit to programs. But if the 2026-27 season starts today, here's what head coach Nate Oats' roster would look like:

Alabama's 2026-27 Roster as of May 15

G Aden Holloway (pending legal matter)

G Preston Murphy Jr. (senior)

W Jaxon Richardson (freshman)

W Qayden Samuels (freshman)

W Tarris Bouie (freshman)

F London Jemison (sophomore)

F Keitenn Bristow (junior *pending redshirt*)

F Cole Cloer (NC State transfer)

F Jamarion Davis-Fleming (Mississippi State transfer)

C/F Brandon Garrison (Kentucky transfer)

C/F Drew Fielder (Boise State transfer)

C Collins Onyejiaka (sophomore *pending redshirt*)

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