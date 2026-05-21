Bracket Revealed for Players Era Championship: Who is in Alabama's Path?

It was announced on May 7 that Alabama basketball will compete in the third annual Players Era Championships in Las Vegas in November, and the bracket was released on Thursday, per CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.

Head coach Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide will first face Baylor on Nov. 24. Should Alabama win, it'll go head-to-head with the victor of Gonzaga-Kansas State on Nov. 26. Should the Tide lose to Baylor, it would play the loser of Gonzaga-Kansas State on the same date in a consolation bracket.

But if Alabama beats Baylor and the winner of Gonzaga-Kansas State, it'll meet whoever comes out of the other side of their portion of the bracket between Michigan, Creighton, Miami and TCU on Nov. 27.

Alabama and the rest of the teams mentioned are in Bracket 2, while Tennessee, Maryland, Iowa State, San Diego State, St. John's, Oregon, Louisville and Texas Tech are in Bracket 1. If Alabama comes out on top of Bracket 2, it'll face the winner of Bracket 1 in the Championship game on Nov. 28 in Michelob Ultra Arena.

If Alabama loses along the way, the third, fifth and seventh place games all take place on Nov. 27.

Tipoff times will be announced later this offseason. Each of Alabama's potential contests, besides the Championship, will take place at T-Mobile Arena. ESPN networks will be broadcasting every game.

But when Oats and Alabama arrive in Las Vegas during Thanksgiving Week, Baylor will be the main team on their mind. The Crimson Tide is 5-2 all-time against the Bears, with the first matchup occurring on Feb. 11, 1925.

Alabama won the most recent meeting in Tuscaloosa 87-78 on Jan. 29, 2022. Starting guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly combined for 39 points, while JD Davison and Juwan Gary combined for 19 points off the bench.

The Crimson Tide participated in the first two Players Era Festivals and each of them had different formats. This year's event also has alterations as it is expanding to 24 teams, which will be split into two separate bracket-play tournaments over the course of two weeks.

Alabama fell to Oregon in the inaugural Players Era Festival Championship in 2024 via an 8-team tournament format. In 2025, the event expanded to 18 teams, but the title game was determined by point differential from two play-in games. The Crimson Tide fell to Gonzaga in its first matchup, which essentially took head coach Nate Oats and company out of the race. But UA proceeded to obliterate UNLV before taking down Maryland in a third contest.

Alabama's Path to the Players Era Championship

Nov. 24: Baylor

Nov. 26: Winner of Gonzaga/Kansas State

Nov. 27: Winner of Michigan/Creighton/Miami/TCU

Nov. 28 (CHAMPIONSHIP): Winner of Tennessee/Maryland/Iowa State/San Diego State/St. John's/Oregon/Louisville/Texas Tech

Players Era 16 Bracket

2026 Players Era 16 Bracket | Obtained from ESPN PR on X/Twitter

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