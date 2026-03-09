Former Alabama Basketball Player Sets New Career High in Loss: Roll Call

Former Alabama guard Collin Sexton turned in one of the most efficient scoring performances of his season Sunday, finishing with 28 points while setting a new career high with seven made 3-pointers in the Chicago Bulls’ 126–110 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Sexton, who came off the bench, shot 9-for-12 from the field and 7-for-9 from beyond the arc in just 22 minutes. The seven made 3s marked the most in a game in his NBA career and highlighted one of the best shooting nights of his professional career.

Sexton’s night ended late in the third quarter when he exited with a left lower leg contusion and did not return. Despite the early exit, the former Crimson Tide standout delivered one of the most efficient shooting performances of the game while setting a new personal best from 3-point range.

Collin Sexton with 28 points and a career-high 7 threes through THREE quarters 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/D4kqNobkne — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 9, 2026

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 9, 2026

Team Panama defeated Canada 4-3 in the World Baseball Classic, with former Alabama pitcher Antoine Jean tossing 1.1 scoreless innings for Canada, allowing two hits and striking out two.

At the Arnold Palmer Invitational, former Alabama golfer Bud Cauley finished tied for 18th at 3-under par after rounds of 69-71-71-74.

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday results:

Baseball: Alabama 12, North Florida 2 (7 innings)

Softball: Alabama 2, Ole Miss 1

Men's Tennis: No. 19 Auburn 4, Alabama 0

Women's Gymnastics: Alabama 197.125, Illinois 196.175

Men's Golf: 6th place after 36 holes at The Hayt (11-under 565); Brycen Jones T-8 (-5)

Diving: NCAA Zone B Championships — Rin Drudge 18th (521.95), Melina Michaelides 27th (238.80)

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday schedule:

Men's Golf: The Hayt, Round 3 — Ponte Vedra, Florida

Diving: NCAA Diving Championships — Athens, Georgia

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

180 days.

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 9, 1989: Gene Jelks, the standout running back who switched to the secondary, told reporters he was having a difficult time deciding whether to come back and play his final season. Jelks was injured in the second game of the '88 season and earned a medical hardship and is eligible for a second senior year.

March 9, 1998: Najee Harris was born in Martinez, Calif.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

I know that coach (Nick) Saban runs a very tough program and he is an outstanding football coach. I worked for Nick, so I am not just saying it, I know it.

Former Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmer (2011-12)

