How to Watch: Alabama Gymnastics at NCAA Championships Semifinal
It all comes down to this. Alabama gymnastics has reached the final stage of the season.
The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide will be competing at the NCAA Championships Semifinals in Fort Worth Texas on Thursday night against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Florida and No. 5 Utah. These four teams comprise the second semifinal session.
The first session, which will compete earlier in the afternoon on Thursday, features No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Cal, No. 12 Arkansas and No. 19 Stanford. The top two teams from each session will advance to the NCAA Gymnastics Championship meet on Saturday, April 20.
Here's what you need to know about Thursday's meet:
Who: No. 8 Alabama, No. 4 Florida, No. 5 Utah and No. 1 Oklahoma
When: Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m.
Where: Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
TV: ESPN2
ALABAMA AND THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
- This season marks the 39th time Alabama has advanced to the NCAA Championships final site, the second-highest total in NCAA history
- Alabama is joined in Fort Worth by Arkansas, Cal, Florida, LSU, Oklahoma, Utah and Stanford, giving the Southeastern Conference half the field
- The Crimson Tide will compete alongside the Sooners of Oklahoma, the Gators of Florida and the Utes of Utah, as the four schools share a total of 25 national championships (3 for Florida, 6 apiece for Alabama and Oklahoma, and 10 from Utah
- As a program, Alabama has posted 29 top-four finishes and 13 top-two finishes at the NCAA Championships
- UA gymnasts have also excelled individually, winning 29 individual NCAA championships, including Luisa Blanco’s balance beam title during the 2021 season
- Alabama heads into the NCAA Championships ranked fourth on the uneven bars (49.555), sixth on the balance beam (49.480) and ninth on vault (49.380)