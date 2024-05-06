Jalen Hale Aiming for 'Epic Return' as He Continues to Recover From Knee Injury
Alabama wide receiver Jalen Hale suffered significant knee injury during a spring practice in late March and has been rehabilitating it ever since.
On Monday, Hale provided an update via X (formerly known as Twitter), and it's safe to say that he's pumped up for his return to playing.
"Blessed to see another day - And to all my supporters I’m rehabilitating good - One day at a time - Don’t count me out - The return will be Epic - What God has planned nothing can stop it. Sometimes we have to go through a storm to achieve greatness."
This isn't the first time that Hale provided a positive update, as he did so after his successful surgery a couple days past the injury.
"I’m doing good everyone. I’m out the hospital i’m moving around a little bit just waiting on my next process and get to my rehabilitation it wasn’t as bad as it could have been so I’m blessed and thankful for that I will return stronger than ever thanks everyone your support," Hale posted on X on March 30.
The Longview, Texas product broke onto the scene as a freshman in the fourth game of the year. He hauled in two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels. His contested catch in the endzone in the second quarter put Alabama in control of the SEC opener and was a bit of a season-defining play for quarterback Jalen Milroe who took a big hit on the pass.
Hale ended his freshman year with five receptions in 13 games for 148 yards and a touchdown. The Crimson Tide still has a number of receivers to help them work through the rest of spring practice and has three more enrolling in May to provide reinforcements.
Alabama likely leans on Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Germie Bernard in Hale's absence. His injury means younger players like Jaren Hamilton, Emmanuel Henderson, Cole Adams and Caleb Odom will receive more opportunities in the second half of spring practice.