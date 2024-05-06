Bama Central

Jalen Hale Aiming for 'Epic Return' as He Continues to Recover From Knee Injury

Alabama wide receiver Jalen Hale provided an update on his rehabilitation from a significant knee injury he suffered in late March.

Hunter De Siver

Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jalen Hale (14) hauls in
Sep 23, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jalen Hale (14) hauls in / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama wide receiver Jalen Hale suffered significant knee injury during a spring practice in late March and has been rehabilitating it ever since.

On Monday, Hale provided an update via X (formerly known as Twitter), and it's safe to say that he's pumped up for his return to playing.

"Blessed to see another day - And to all my supporters I’m rehabilitating good - One day at a time - Don’t count me out - The return will be Epic - What God has planned nothing can stop it. Sometimes we have to go through a storm to achieve greatness."

This isn't the first time that Hale provided a positive update, as he did so after his successful surgery a couple days past the injury.

"I’m doing good everyone. I’m out the hospital i’m moving around a little bit just waiting on my next process and get to my rehabilitation it wasn’t as bad as it could have been so I’m blessed and thankful for that I will return stronger than ever thanks everyone your support," Hale posted on X on March 30.

The Longview, Texas product broke onto the scene as a freshman in the fourth game of the year. He hauled in two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels. His contested catch in the endzone in the second quarter put Alabama in control of the SEC opener and was a bit of a season-defining play for quarterback Jalen Milroe who took a big hit on the pass.

Hale ended his freshman year with five receptions in 13 games for 148 yards and a touchdown. The Crimson Tide still has a number of receivers to help them work through the rest of spring practice and has three more enrolling in May to provide reinforcements.

Alabama likely leans on Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Germie Bernard in Hale's absence. His injury means younger players like Jaren Hamilton, Emmanuel Henderson, Cole Adams and Caleb Odom will receive more opportunities in the second half of spring practice.

Published
Hunter De Siver

HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.