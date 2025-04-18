Bama Central

Justin Thomas Ties Course Record at RBC Heritage: Roll Call, April 18, 2025

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

Katie Windham

Apr 17, 2025; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Justin Thomas hits his approach shot to eight green during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament.
Apr 17, 2025; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Justin Thomas hits his approach shot to eight green during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Justin Thomas couldn't have asked more a better start at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Thomas shot a 61 on Thursday, tying a course record at Harbour Town Golf Links.

He sits in soul possession of first place after one round at 10-under with a three-stroke lead over Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler

Thomas is coming off a 36th-place finish at the Masters, but he came in second at the Valspar Championship the tournament before. He has 15 career wins on the PGA Tour, and his highest finish at the RBC Heritage was in 2020, when he was tied for eighth at 17-under

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Track and field at Wake Forest Invitational, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, All Day
  • Track and field at Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, Florida, All Day
  • Rowing at Big Ten Invitational, Sarasota, Florida
  • Softball at No. 7 Florida, Gainesville, Florida, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network
  • Baseball at No. 9 LSU, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Crimson Tide Results:

  • Men's tennis at SEC Tournament: Tennessee 4, Alabama 3

Doubles

  1. #22 Damien Nezar/Andrii Zimnokh (UA) def. #11 Alex Kotzen/Alejandro Moreno (TENN) 6-4
  2. Shunsuke Mitsui/Alan Jesudason (TENN) def. Zach Foster/Enzo Aguiard (UA) 6-4
  3. Roan Jones/Matic Kriznik (UA) def. James Newton/Lance Nisbet (TENN) 6-4

Singles

  1. #31 Alex Kotzen (TENN) def. #79 Roan Jones (UA) 7-5, 7-6 (7-1)
  2. #27 Shunsuke Mitsui (TENN) def. Andrii Zimnokh (UA) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2
  3. Alejandro Moreno (TENN) def. Enzo Aguiard (UA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
  4. Matic Kriznik (UA) def. Jose Garcia (TENN) 6-0, 3-6, 6-1
  5. Damien Nezar (UA) def. Jan Kobierski (TENN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
  6. Ian Cruz (TENN) def. Carlos Gimenez Perez (UA) 6-4, 6-4

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama softball has now turned 26 double plays this season with the latest against Florida on Thursday night, which ties a school record that has stood since 2003. And this Crimson Tide team has at least 12 more games left to play.
  • Former Alabama forward Sam Walters is back in the SEC. He started his career at Alabama before transferring to Michigan last offseason. He committed to Mississippi State on Thursday.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:

125 days

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

April 18, 1970: Bill Battle, the new head coach at Tennessee and former Crimson Tide standout end, attended the Alabama spring game along with five of his assistants. In addition to scouting, Battle was there to receive his plaque as a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1960s. Six scouts from Florida and five from Ole Miss were also in attendance as the White Team defeated the Red Team 40-39. "Not much defense out there is it?” Paul W. “Bear” Bryant commented.

April 18, 1997: Ronnie Harrison was born in Tallahassee.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I had a ball, finally getting a chance to show them what I've got." – Ronnie Harrison after Alabama defeated his hometown team Florida State, which didn’t offer him a scholarship, 24-7 in 2017

Check us Out On:

We'll leave you with this...

Lilly Hudson's final routine for the Crimson Tide...

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 