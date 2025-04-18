Justin Thomas Ties Course Record at RBC Heritage: Roll Call, April 18, 2025
Justin Thomas couldn't have asked more a better start at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. Thomas shot a 61 on Thursday, tying a course record at Harbour Town Golf Links.
He sits in soul possession of first place after one round at 10-under with a three-stroke lead over Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler
Thomas is coming off a 36th-place finish at the Masters, but he came in second at the Valspar Championship the tournament before. He has 15 career wins on the PGA Tour, and his highest finish at the RBC Heritage was in 2020, when he was tied for eighth at 17-under
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Track and field at Wake Forest Invitational, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, All Day
- Track and field at Tom Jones Memorial, Gainesville, Florida, All Day
- Rowing at Big Ten Invitational, Sarasota, Florida
- Softball at No. 7 Florida, Gainesville, Florida, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network
- Baseball at No. 9 LSU, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis at SEC Tournament: Tennessee 4, Alabama 3
Doubles
- #22 Damien Nezar/Andrii Zimnokh (UA) def. #11 Alex Kotzen/Alejandro Moreno (TENN) 6-4
- Shunsuke Mitsui/Alan Jesudason (TENN) def. Zach Foster/Enzo Aguiard (UA) 6-4
- Roan Jones/Matic Kriznik (UA) def. James Newton/Lance Nisbet (TENN) 6-4
Singles
- #31 Alex Kotzen (TENN) def. #79 Roan Jones (UA) 7-5, 7-6 (7-1)
- #27 Shunsuke Mitsui (TENN) def. Andrii Zimnokh (UA) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2
- Alejandro Moreno (TENN) def. Enzo Aguiard (UA) 3-6, 7-5, 6-2
- Matic Kriznik (UA) def. Jose Garcia (TENN) 6-0, 3-6, 6-1
- Damien Nezar (UA) def. Jan Kobierski (TENN) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
- Ian Cruz (TENN) def. Carlos Gimenez Perez (UA) 6-4, 6-4
- Gymnastics at NCAA Championship Semifinals: Fourth Place (196.825)
Did You Notice?
- Alabama softball has now turned 26 double plays this season with the latest against Florida on Thursday night, which ties a school record that has stood since 2003. And this Crimson Tide team has at least 12 more games left to play.
- Alabama women's basketball signee Ace Austin was named "Miss Basketball" by the Alabama Sports Writers Association for the second year in a row. Austin will be joining the Crimson Tide this fall.
- Former Alabama forward Sam Walters is back in the SEC. He started his career at Alabama before transferring to Michigan last offseason. He committed to Mississippi State on Thursday.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
125 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 18, 1970: Bill Battle, the new head coach at Tennessee and former Crimson Tide standout end, attended the Alabama spring game along with five of his assistants. In addition to scouting, Battle was there to receive his plaque as a member of the All-Decade Team of the 1960s. Six scouts from Florida and five from Ole Miss were also in attendance as the White Team defeated the Red Team 40-39. "Not much defense out there is it?” Paul W. “Bear” Bryant commented.
April 18, 1997: Ronnie Harrison was born in Tallahassee.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"I had a ball, finally getting a chance to show them what I've got." – Ronnie Harrison after Alabama defeated his hometown team Florida State, which didn’t offer him a scholarship, 24-7 in 2017
Lilly Hudson's final routine for the Crimson Tide...