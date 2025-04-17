Alabama Gymnastics' 2025 Season Ends in NCAA Semifinals
No. 11 Alabama and No. 3 Florida emerged from Tuscaloosa in the regional round as two of the final eight teams standing in college gymnastics this season. Neither made it through Thursday afternoon's semifinal in Fort Worth. The Crimson Tide's season ended.
Alabama secured a meet score of 196.825, but that wasn't enough to move forward, as the Crimson Tide placed fourth. Florida finished the meet in third. The winning score was 197.550, delivered by No. 2 Oklahoma. No. 7 Missouri stunned Florida to finish second with a 197.300, a tenth ahead of the Gators.
Alabama began the quad meet on vault, where its high score was 9.850 (posted by senior Corinne Bunagan and junior Gabby Gladieux).
Only two individual gymnasts on any of the four teams scored a 9.900 or more during the first rotation. They were Florida's Selena Harris-Miranda (9.950, balance beam) and Oklahoma's Lily Pederson (9.9125, uneven bars). Alabama was in fourth place, .1750 out of second, following the first event.
The teams' alignment in the standings stayed the same after the second event, where the Crimson Tide was on the bars. Alabama had a better performance with two 9.9-plus scores, one by freshman Ryan Fuller (9.925) and one by sophomore Chloe LaCoursiere (9.900).
Missouri, which closed each of the first two events in third place overall, did not record a score of 9.900 on floor or vault. The Gators did not record such a score on floor in the second event, thus being unable to wrest first place from the Sooners at the halfway mark.
The Tigers tnen overtook Florida for second place in the meet, set to close out the afternoon on the balance beam. A 49.075 on vault for the Gators was the program's lowest in more than five years. The Crimson Tide got a 9.900 on beam from Gladieux but was .2375 away from third-place Florida.
Missouri did record its first 9.9-plus score of the meet with its final competitor on bars when anchor Mara Titarsolej got a 9.9375. Needing some help in the final rotation to place in the top two and advance, Alabama took to the floor, where it pulled itself together after an early fall to advance during the regional final.
Florida and the Tigers were jockeying for that second and final spot, and neither made the mistakes needed for the Crimson Tide to advance. Missouri's Helen Hu finished the meet with a 9.9875 on beam to push the Tigers over the line and cement the squad as one of the last four standing.
Alabama senior Lilly Hudson got a 9.925 on floor in the final performance of her collegiate gymnastics career. That was the floor high for the team on Thursday. The Crimson Tide was eliminated in the semis for the second consecutive year.
