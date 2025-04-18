Seventh Inning Swings Game in Alabama Baseball's Game One Loss to LSU
For the Alabama baseball team, its fortunes Thursday's series-opening game at No. 9 LSU can be split into two segments: one before the bottom of the sixth inning, and another after. The Tigers (33-6, 11-5 SEC) came back from a 5-1 deficit to unseat No. 15 Alabama by an 11-6 final score.
Crimson Tide left fielder and team captain Kade Snell hit a pair of home runs. Center fielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. added a solo shot, as did catcher Brady Neal in his return to his former home ballpark. LSU ace Kade Anderson struck a lot of players out (10) but was otherwise not on form.
That power output, combined with a one-run start from sophomore righty Tyler Fay (three innings) and a solid bullpen outing from fellow sophomore Matthew Heiberger (2.1 innings, one run), situated Alabama (30-9, 8-8 SEC) with a 5-1 lead halfway through a sixth inning in which it scored three runs.
A pinch-hit home run from Ashton Larson in the sixth plated three runs and cut the LSU deficit to one. The Crimson Tide initially responded, working two runners into scoring position with two away in the top of the seventh. Despite Larson's earlier blast, this was the moment the game truly changed.
Star Alabama shortstop Justin Lebron was rung up on a payoff pitch by home plate umpire Darren Hyman. The offering from Casan Evans was low. Crimson Tide assistant coach Mike Morrison immediately protested the call and was summarily ejected.
The Tigers pounced. JT Blackwood took to the mound to start the seventh inning and let the first two men aboard. Shortstop Steven Milam then took him out of the ballpark to give LSU a 7-5 lead. Another run scored in the inning as a result of a throwing error by Alabama first baseman Will Hodo.
With all the might of a rowdy Alex Box Stadium behind it, the home team was not done. Designated hitter Ethan Frey hit a two-run home run off Connor Ball in the eighth to send the run total for Jay Johnson's squad into double digits.
LSU right fielder Jake Brown, who had already scored twice in the contest (he was the runner who benefited from Hodo's error) executed a sacrifice bunt to bring home Milam. In the last three innings during which the Tigers batted, they scored three, four and three runs respectively.
Three of Alabama's four home runs in the game were solos. Snell's first was in the opening frame. All were against Anderson, who didn't have to be at his best (he allowed five earned runs) because of the offense picking its starter up and then some.
Blackwood was the night's losing pitcher. Also making an appearance in the game was Tiger reliever Jacob Mayers, who started for Nicholls State in the Tuscaloosa Regional against Alabama during the 2023 postseason. He contributed a third of an inning.
Alabama is running out Riley Quick to start on Friday, a must-win contest (6 p.m. CT first pitch) if the visitors are to stay alive in the overall series. The Crimson Tide offense loaded the bases in the ninth but only scored one run; Snell walked for his fourth RBI. Evans was the pitcher of record for LSU.
Third baseman Jason Torres, who regularly bats cleanup for the Crimson Tide but was sixth in the order Thursday, had a game to forget. He posted the golden sombrero (four strikeouts).
This story will be updated with quotes.