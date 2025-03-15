Bama Central

Live Blog: Updates from Alabama Basketball in SEC Tournament vs. Kentucky

Score updates and insight from Bridgestone Arena where the Crimson Tide takes on the Wildcats on the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

Katie Windham

Kentucky vs. Alabama SEC Tournament quarterfinal poster
Kentucky vs. Alabama SEC Tournament quarterfinal poster / BamaCentral
NASHVILLE–– BamaCentral is inside Bridgestone Arena and ready to cover some Alabama basketball after a long day of SEC basketball games. The Crimson Tide is literally the last team in the conference to take the floor in the 2025 SEC Tournament.

The 3-seed Alabama will be taking on 6-seed Kentucky for the third time this season. The Tide won both matchups in the regular season and is looking to be the first team to beat Kentucky three times in the same season since 1979.

The Wildcats will be without guard Lamont Paris, and freshman forward Derrion Reid is a game-time decision for the Crimson Tide.

Tipoff will be approximately 25 minutes after the conclusion of Florida and Missouri's game on SEC Network. Follow along for updates on Alabama Crimson Tide on SI throughout Friday night's game.

Live Blog

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

As the higher-seeded team, Alabama will be wearing its home uniforms–– white jerseys with white shorts.

The tentative start time for the Alabama/Kentucky game was 8:30 p.m. CT, but at 8 p.m., there is still 7:45 left in the Florida/Mizzou game.

Alabama got to Bridgestone right around 7 p.m. Tipoff is scheduled for 25 minutes after the conclusion of Florida vs. Missouri.

