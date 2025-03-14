Bama Central

Kentucky Starting Guard Ruled Out for SEC Tournament Quarterfinal vs. Alabama

Lamont Butler leads the Wildcats in assists and steals per game.

Hunter De Siver

Jan 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (1) goes to the basket during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Lamont Butler (1) goes to the basket during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
NASHVILLE.— Kentucky guard Lamont Butler will miss Friday night's SEC Tournament quarterfinal game against Alabama.

The starter suffered a shoulder injury during the Wildcats' second-round win over Oklahoma on Thursday night.

Butler has been a key piece to Kentucky's success this season as he leads the team in assists per game (4.3) and is tied for the team-high in steals per game with 1.6.

The news came from the final availability report, which was released two hours before tipoff. Alabama forward Derrion Reid is a game-time decision.

Alabama Final Availability Report: Friday, March 14

  • Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
  • Houston Mallette –– Out
  • Derrion Reid –– Game-Time Decision

Kentucky Final Availability Report: Friday, March 14

  • Lamont Butler –– Out
  • Jaxson Robinson –– Out
  • Kerr Kriisa –– Out

Reid was out for the Arkansas and Texas matchups before making a return for the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's home loss to No. 1 Auburn, but he only played for four minutes. Reid also sat out against Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Auburn in the regular season finale due to a hamstring injury.

Reid was listed as questionable on the initial injury report on Thursday. Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave a hopeful update on him the day before the initial report was released.

“Derrion was able to practice in some limited capacity but wasn’t doing 5-on-5 stuff,” Oats said. “Provided he has another good day tomorrow morning in practice, hopefully he’ll be cleared to play for the weekend, which would be great. It would give us a little bit more depth if we’re fortunate enough to end up playing three games in a row.”

Oats also explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, and Wrightsell, who ruptured his Achilles against Oregon, will all but certainly be receiving medical redshirts.

Published
