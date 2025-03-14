Kentucky Starting Guard Ruled Out for SEC Tournament Quarterfinal vs. Alabama
NASHVILLE.— Kentucky guard Lamont Butler will miss Friday night's SEC Tournament quarterfinal game against Alabama.
The starter suffered a shoulder injury during the Wildcats' second-round win over Oklahoma on Thursday night.
Butler has been a key piece to Kentucky's success this season as he leads the team in assists per game (4.3) and is tied for the team-high in steals per game with 1.6.
The news came from the final availability report, which was released two hours before tipoff. Alabama forward Derrion Reid is a game-time decision.
Alabama Final Availability Report: Friday, March 14
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr. –– Out
- Houston Mallette –– Out
- Derrion Reid –– Game-Time Decision
Kentucky Final Availability Report: Friday, March 14
- Lamont Butler –– Out
- Jaxson Robinson –– Out
- Kerr Kriisa –– Out
Reid was out for the Arkansas and Texas matchups before making a return for the then-No. 2 Crimson Tide's home loss to No. 1 Auburn, but he only played for four minutes. Reid also sat out against Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Auburn in the regular season finale due to a hamstring injury.
Reid was listed as questionable on the initial injury report on Thursday. Alabama head coach Nate Oats gave a hopeful update on him the day before the initial report was released.
“Derrion was able to practice in some limited capacity but wasn’t doing 5-on-5 stuff,” Oats said. “Provided he has another good day tomorrow morning in practice, hopefully he’ll be cleared to play for the weekend, which would be great. It would give us a little bit more depth if we’re fortunate enough to end up playing three games in a row.”
Oats also explained in a previous press conference that Mallette, who has been out since the Texas A&M game due to lingering injuries to his knees, and Wrightsell, who ruptured his Achilles against Oregon, will all but certainly be receiving medical redshirts.