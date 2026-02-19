2026 NFL Free Agency: Five Best Safeties Available

Safety is one of the more undervalued positions in the NFL, but for teams looking to improve that area of their secondary, there are some quality starters available in free agency this year.

This year’s group of free agents at the position primarily features a younger crop of safeties reaching the open market for the first time in their careers. Outside of the team that is able to land Caleb Downs in the draft, these are the best safeties for teams to sign to better that position group this offseason.

Here are the top five free agent safeties this year.

5. Jalen Thompson

Jalen Thompson has spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Veteran Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson is slated to become a free agent after spending his entire career so far in Arizona. A 2019 fifth-round pick out of Washington State, Thompson has been a regular presence in the Cardinals’ secondary alongside Budda Baker over the last seven seasons. In 2025, he tallied 95 total tackles, one sack and one forced fumbles.

4. Kam Curl

Kam Curl has been a pivotal part of the Rams’ secondary the past two seasons. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Rams safety Kam Curl turned in a strong 2025 campaign before entering free agency. He recorded 122 total tackles—second most among safeties—two sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions as PFF graded him 11th overall among safeties and second-best at his position in run defense. The highlight of his season came in a divisional round win over the Bears, when he picked off Caleb Williams in overtime to help lead the Rams back to the NFC title game.

Kam Curl interception in the clutch!!!



This. Game.



pic.twitter.com/fs6Y0nGh0W — ScoreHawk (@Sc0reHawk) January 19, 2026

3. Jaquan Brisker

Safety Jaquan Brisker notched 93 total tackles in 2025. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker will enter free agency after spending the last four seasons with Chicago. The former second-round pick out of Penn State tallied 93 total tackles, one sack and one interception while helping the Bears return to the postseason.

2. Coby Bryant

Coby Bryant heads into free agency after winning a Super Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Versatile defensive back Coby Bryant becomes a free agent after winning the Super Bowl with the Seahawks. The 2022 fourth-round pick recorded 66 total tackles, a forced fumble, four interceptions and seven pass breakups over 15 regular season games and allowed a 54.0 passer rating in coverage. He tacked on two more pass breakups over the postseason while helping Seattle win their second Super Bowl.

1. Nick Cross

Nick Cross is one of the top young players available in free agency this offseason. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Colts safety Nick Cross hits free agency after recording 120 total tackles—fourth among safeties—2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one interception in 2025. At just 24 years old, Cross is one of the youngest players hitting free agency, adding to his upside.

