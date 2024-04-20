Live Updates: No. 18 Alabama Baseball vs. No. 1 Texas A&M (Game 3)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The No. 18 Alabama Crimson Tide (24-15, 6-11) baseball team is looking to avoid getting swept as the team plays its series finale against the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies (35-4, 13-4) on Saturday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The two programs were supposed to start the series on Thursday night, however due to inclement weather, the opener was postponed, forcing a Friday doubleheader. The Aggies took Game 1 10-5 after scoring ten unanswered runs and took Game 2 18-9, handing the Crimson Tide its first home series loss of the season.
For the finale, left-handed pitcher Zane Adams (3-2, 3.71 ERA) will start on the mound for the Crimson Tide. The SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week is making his 12th appearance and ninth start of the season and is coming off his career best outing, an eight-inning shutout over the Arkansas Razorbacks. In his 34 innings pitched this season, Adams has allowed 34 hits, 19 runs (14 earned), walked 12 batters, and struck out 25.
For Texas A&M, left-handed pitcher Justin Lamkin (2-1, 4.19 ERA) will start on the mound. The sophomore has pitched 38.2 innings so far this season and has allowed 36 hits, 18 runs (all earned), walked 12 batters, and struck out 51.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Top 9:
- Travis Chestnut pops up to end the game. Alabama 10, Texas A&M 9.
- Blake Binderup comes in to pinch hit for the Aggies and strikes out looking.
- Schott steals second.
- Ali Camarillo fouls out.
- Hayden Schott hits a single, Burton advances to third.
- Texas A&M's Ted Burton draws a leadoff walk.
Bottom 8:
- Evan Sleight strikes out swinging to end the inning. Alabama 10, Texas A&M 9.
- Kade Snell hits a single, McCants advances to second.
- Texas A&M makes a pitching change. Shane Sdao comes into the game in relief of Chris Cortez.
- TJ McCants hits a single bunt.
- Will Hodo strikes out looking.
- Justin Lebron strikes out swinging.
Top 8:
- Jackson Appel flies out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 10, Texas A&M 9.
- Braden Montgomery draws a two-out walk.
- Jace LaViolette strikes out swinging.
- Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac strikes out looking.
Bottom 7:
- Ian Petrutz grounds out to end the inning. Alabama 10, Texas A&M 9.
- Gage Miller reaches base on afiedler's choice, Eblin was thrown out at second.
- Texas A&M makes a pitching change. Chris Cortez comes into the game in relief of Kaiden Wilson.
- Bryce Eblin hits a two-RBI single to put Alabama back in front. Alabama 10, Texas A&M 9.
- Mac Guscette hits a single to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Evan Sleight draws a walk, Snell advances to second.
- Kade Snell hits a one-out single.
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging.
Top 7:
- Travis Chestnut grounds out to end the top half of the inning.
- Caden Sorrell hits a sacrifice fly. Texas A&M 9, Alabama 8.
- Ali Camarillo reaches first on an error by Justin Lebron to load up the bases for the Aggies.
- Hayden Schott draws a four-pitch walk.
- Burton steals second.
- Ted Burton hits a one-out single.
- Texas A&M's Jackson Appel grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 6:
- Will Hodo grounds out to end the inning, stranding one runner in scoring position. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 8.
- Texas A&M makes a pitching change. Kaiden Wilson comes into the game in relief of Brock Peery.
- Lebron advances to second on a wild pitch.
- Justin Lebron hits a two-out single.
- Ian Petrutz flies out.
- Gage Miller hits a solo home run. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 8.
- Bryce Eblin grounds out.
- Texas A&M is making a pitching change. Brock Peery is coming into the game in relief of Josh Stewart.
Top 6:
- Braden Montgomery flies out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 7.
- Jace LaViolette hits a two-run home run to put the Aggies in front. Texas A&M 8, Alabama 7.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Alton Davis II comes into the game in relief of Tyler Fay.
- Gavin Grahovac strikes out swinging for the second out of the inning.
- Travis Chestnut hits an RBI triple. Alabama 7, Texas A&M 6.
- Caden Sorrell strikes out swinging.
- Texas A&M's Ali Camarillo hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 5:
- Mac Guscette grounds out to end the inning. Alabama 7, Texas A&M 5.
- Evan Sleight strikes out swinging.
- Kade Snell hits a solo home run to right field. Alabama 7, Texas A&M 5.
- TJ McCants grounds out.
Top 5:
- Hayden Schott grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 6, Texas A&M 5.
- Ted Burton flies out.
- Jackson Appel hits a single.
- Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 4:
- Will Hodo flies out to end the inning. Alabama 6, Texas A&M 5.
- Justin Lebron fouls out.
- Ian Petrutz grounds out.
Top 4:
- Jace LaViolette strikes out looking to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 6, Texas A&M 5.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Tyler Fay comes into the game in relief of Zane Adams.
- Gavin Grahovac hits a bases-clearing double. Alabama 6, Texas A&M 5.
- Travis Chestnut gets hit by a pitch to load up the bases for the Aggies.
- Caden Sorrell strikes out looking for the second out of the inning.
- Ali Camarillo hits a single, Schott advances to second.
- Hayden Schott hits a one-out single.
- Texas A&M's Ted Burton flies out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 3:
- Gage Miller fouls out to end the inning. Alabama 6, Texas A&M 2.
- Bryce Eblin lines out.
Bottom 6:
- Evan Sleight singles to load up the bases for Alabama.
- Kade Snell hits a single, McCants advances to second.
- TJ McCants hits a leadoff single.
Top 3:
- Jackson Appel grounds out to the pitcher to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 5, Texas A&M 2.
- Braden Montgomery gets intentionally walked.
- Jace LaViolette hits a sacrifice fly, Grahovac advances to third. Alabama 5, Texas A&M 2.
- Gavin Grahovac hits an RBI single and advances to second on the throw. Alabama 5, Texas A&M 1.
- Travis Chestnut draws a walk.
- Caden Sorrell hits a one-out double.
- Texas A&M's Ali Camarillo grounds out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 2:
- Will Hodo strikes out to end the inning. Alabama 5, Texas A&M 0.
- Texas A&M makes a pitching change. Josh Stewart comes into the game in relief of Justin Lamkin.
- Justin Lebron gets hit by a pitch, Miller advances to second.
- Ian Petrutz hits a sacrifice fly. Alabama 5, Texas A&M 0.
- Gage Miller hits a single, Eblin advances to third.
- Bryce Eblin hits a one-out single.
- Mac Guscette hits a grand slam, his second of the year and this weekend. Alabama 4, Texas A&M 0.
- Evan Sleight strikes out swinging.
- Kade Snell hits a single to load up the bases for Alabama.
- TJ McCants hits a single, Hodo advances to second.
- Will Hodo draws a leadoff walk.
Top 2:
- Hayden Schott grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Ted Burton flies out.
- Texas A&M's Jackson Appel strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 1:
- Justin Lebron flies out to end the inning. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Ian Petrutz flies out.
- Gage Miller flies out.
Top 1:
- Braden Montgomery grounds out to end the top half of the inning. Texas A&M 0, Alabama 0.
- Jace LaViolette flies out.
- Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac strikes out swinging for the first out of the afternoon.
Pregame:
- First pitch has been moved back to 12:30 p.m. CT.
How to Watch:
Who: Alabama Crimson Tide (24-15, 6-11) and Texas A&M Aggies (35-4, 13-4).
When:
Friday, April 19 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. CT.
Saturday, April 20 at 12:30 p.m. CT.
Where: Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
TV: SEC Network (Thursday), SEC Network+ (Friday and Saturday).
Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network on Tide 100.9 FM.