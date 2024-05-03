Live Updates: No. 23 Alabama Baseball at No. 16 Mississippi State (Game 1)
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (28-16, 9-12) baseball team plays its second series in the state of Mississippi in as many weeks, this time against the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (30-15, 12-9) on Friday night at The Dude.
Both programs are coming off big wins against the Ole Miss Rebels. Alabama took two of three games last weekend, while Mississippi State won its midweek matchup against Ole Miss on Wednesday night 5-1 at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss.
Left-handed pitcher Greg Farone (4-1, 3.10 ERA) will start on the mound for the Crimson Tide. Farone, who has primarily been used as the Saturday starter in the rotation, is making his third consecutive start in a series opener. In his 52.1 innings pitched, the senior has allowed 45 hits, 18 runs (all earned), walked 16 batters, and struck out 54.
As for the lineup, third baseman Gage Miller will lead off for the Crimson Tide, followed by left fielder Ian Petrutz, shortstop Justin Lebron, first baseman Will Hodo, designated hitter Kade Snell, center fielder TJ McCants, catcher Mac Guscette, right fielder Evan Sleight, and second baseman Bryce Eblin batting in the nine hole.
For the Bulldogs, right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen (6-3, 2.77 ERA) will start on the mound. In his 65 innings pitched, the junior has allowed 22 runs (20 earned), walked 15 batters, and struck out 73.
At the plate, left fielder Bryce Chance will lead off for Mississippi State, followed by shortstop David Mershon, right fielder Dakota Jordan, first baseman Hunter Hines, center fielder Connor Hujsak, designated hitter Amani Larry, third baseman Logan Kohler, second baseman Ethan Pulliam, and catcher Johnny Long batting in the nine hole.
Live Updates:
Top 7:
- Mac Guscette strikes out swinging to end the game. Mississippi State 13, Alabama 3.
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging.
- Kade Snell lines out.
- Will Hodo hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 6:
- Bryce Chance hits into a double play to end the inning. Mississippi State 13, Alabama 3.
- Johnny Long hits a single, Kohler advances to second.
- Ethan Pulliam hits a sacrifice fly. Mississippi State 13, Alabama 3.
- Larry advances to third on a wild pitch.
- Logan Kohler hits a single, Larry advances to second.
- Mississippi State's Amani Larry hits a leadoff single.
Top 6:
- Justin Lebron strikes out swinging. Mississippi State 12, Alabama 3.
- Ian Petrutz gets hit by a pitch, Miller advances to second.
- Gage Miller hits a two-out single.
- Bryce Eblin lines out.
- Evan Sleight strikes out swinging.
- Mississippi State makes a pitching change. Gavin Black comes into the game in relief of Khal Stephen.
Bottom 5:
- Connor Hujsak flies out to end the inning. Mississippi State 12, Alabama 3.
- Hunter Hines is intentionally walked.
- Dakota Jordan hits a two-out single and advances to second on an error by Will Hodo.
- David Mershon grounds out.
- Mississippi State's Bryce Chance grounds out.
Top 5:
- Mac Guscette reaches on a fielder's choice, Will Hodo is thrown out at third to end the top half of the inning. Mississippi State 12, Alabama 3.
- TJ McCants fouls out for the second out of the inning.
- Kade Snell hits an RBI single. Mississippi State 12, Alabama 3.
- Will Hodo draws a walk to load up the bases for the Crimson Tide.
- Justin Lebron hits an RBI double. Mississippi State 12, Alabama 2.
- Ian Petrutz draws a four-pitch walk, Eblin advances to second.
- Gage Miller hits a sacrifice fly. Mississippi State 12, Alabama 1.
- Bryce Eblin hits a single, Sleight advances to third.
- Evan Sleight hits a leadoff single.
Bottom 4:
- Johnny Long flies out to end the inning. Mississippi State 12, Alabama 0.
- Ethan Pulliam grounds out.
- Logan Kohler flies out.
- Amani Larry hits a grand slam. Mississippi State 12, Alabama 0.
- Connor Hujsak gets hit by a pitch, bringing in a run. Mississippi State 8, Alabama 0.
- Hunter Hines draws a walk to load up the bases for the Bulldogs.
- Dakota Jordan draws a walk, Mershon advances to second.
- David Merhson hits a single.
- Alabama makes a pitching change. Coulson Buchanan comes into the game in relief of Greg Farone.
- Mississippi State's Bryce Chance hits a solo home run to left-center field. Mississippi State 7, Alabama 0.
Top 4:
- Mac Guscette lines out to end the top half of the inning. Mississippi State 6, Alabama 0.
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging, Hodo advances to second on a passed ball.
- Kade Snell strikes out looking for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 3:
- Johnny Long hits an RBI single, Hujsak scores and Larry is thrown out at home to end the inning. Mississippi State 6, Alabama 0.
- Ethan Pulliam strikes out swinging.
- The runners advance to second and third on a balk.
- Logan Kohler flies out.
- Amani Larry gets hit by a pitch, Hujsak advances to second.
- Connor Hujsak hits a single.
- Mississippi State's Hunter Hines hits a solo home run to right field. Mississippi State 5, Alabama 0.
Top 3:
- Justin Lebron strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Mississippi State 4, Alabama 0.
- Ian Petrutz hits a single, Miller advances to third.
- Gage Miller hits a two-out single.
- Bryce Eblin lines out.
- Evan Sleight strikes out swinging for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 2:
- Dakota Jordan strikes out swinging to end the inning. Mississippi State 4, Alabama 0.
- David Mershon hits an RBI single. Mississippi State 4, Alabama 0.
- Bryce Chance gets hit by a pitch.
- Johnny Long grounds out, Pulliam advances to second.
- Ethan Pulliam draws a one-out walk.
- Mississippi State's Logan Kohler flies out.
Top 2:
- Mac Guscette flies out to end the top half of the inning. Mississippi State 3, Alabama 0.
- TJ McCants strikes out swinging.
- Kade Snell flies out for the first out of the inning.
Bottom 1:
- Amani Larry strikes out looking to end the inning. Mississippi State 3, Alabama 0.
- Connor Hujsak flies out.
- Hunter Hines hits a three-run home run to center field. Mississippi State 3, Alabama 0.
- The runners advance to second and third on a wild pitch.
- Dakota Jordan draws a walk, Merhson advances to second.
- David Mershon reaches on a fielder's choice, Chance is thrown out at second.
- Mississippi State's Bryce Chance hits a leadoff single.
Top 1:
- Will Hodo strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0.
- Justin Lebron flies out.
- Ian Petrutz hits a one-out single.
- Gage Miller flies out for the first out of the evening.
Pregame:
- Although there is rain in the area, first pitch is still set for 6:02 p.m. CT.