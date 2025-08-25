What Kalen DeBoer Said Ahead of Alabama's Game with Florida State
Live updates followed by a full transcript and press conference video from the Alabama football head coach to kick off game week before the matchup with Florida State.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— It is finally game week in Tuscaloosa. No. 8 Alabama will travel to play at Florida State on Saturday at 2:30. Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer will speak to the media Monday afternoon after offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
DeBoer is scheduled to speak at noon CT.
Follow along for live updates throughout the press conference with a full transcript and video to be posted after.
Live Updates:
(latest updates at the top)
- DeBoer's press conference ends after 12 minutes. You can see the whole thing on the BamaCentral YouTube page shortly.
- DeBoer doesn't expect there to be as much rotation on the offensive line as last season. He jokes that Brailsford's helmet came off on the first play
- DeBoer says starting on the road "gives you an urgency" in fall camp, knowing they're starting out with a big game.
- DeBoer says he has no problem putting true freshman cornerback Dijon Lee out on the football field.
- "You feel very confident with what that's going to look like on game day."- DeBoer on the relationship between Parker Brailsford and Ty Simpson starting the season on the road.
- DeBoer calls Geno VanDeMark a swiss army knife along the offensive line.
- DeBoer says OL Jaeden Roberts is questionable for this game in the concussion protocol.
- "We know we're going to face a good test here this weekend."- DeBoer says
- DeBoer arrives at the podium a little early. "It's game week. It's a great feeling for everyone."
- Wommack clocked in at just under 12 minutes. DeBoer should be at the podium in the next 10 minutes.
- Grubb is very concise with his answers. His time at the podium only lasted about five minutes.
- Alabama's media room inside the Mal Moore Athletic facility has gotten an update and upgrade this offseason. The media now sits a lot closer to DeBoer.
