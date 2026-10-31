Nick Saban Celebrates his 75th Birthday on the College GameDay Set

Nick Saban celebrated his 75th birthday on the set of ESPN’s College GameDay in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday where fans, co-hosts, and staff turned the broadcast into a birthday extravaganza for the legendary coach.

It was a much different scene compared to the last time Saban had to work on Oct. 31. On Halloween Day in 2020, he led No. 1 Alabama to a commanding 41-0 victory over Mississippi State in Tuscaloosa en route to his final national championship. Six years later, instead of preparing a game plan, Saban was the center of attention as his ESPN coworkers made sure the occasion didn’t go unnoticed.

The show’s host, Rece Davis, reminded viewers of the remarkable success that Saban has enjoyed when coaching on his birthday, and it led to discovering a crazy coincidence.

“It's a most important day because it's Nick Saban’s 75th birthday,” Davis said. “Did you know he’s played two games on his birthday and outscored the opponents 70-5…gave up a safety to Northwestern.”

Before the show got fully underway, co-host and designated hype man, Pat McAfee, surprised Saban by leading the IU faithful in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

“There was something we wanted to do before this thing got started,” McAfee said right before breaking into song.

The entire College GameDay crowd singing happy birthday to Coach Saban 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Xe69bEsWUI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2026

“So much gratitude for that, thank you so much,” Saban said in response.

McAfee then asked the seven-time champ to give one piece of advice to the crowd that he’s learned in his 75 years of life.

“I think the one thing I learned growing up is nothing spectacular, but it’s to treat other people the way you would like to be treated,” he said. “My mother always told me, ‘God loves everyone, even the people you don’t like.’ So be nice and kind to everyone.”

The birthday tributes didn’t end there. In keeping with the Halloween theme, the show aired a segment titled ‘The 75 Scariest Seconds of Nick Saban,’ a montage featuring some of the former Alabama coach’s most memorable fiery moments.

75 seconds of memorable Coach Saban moments in honor of his 75th birthday 😂🎉 pic.twitter.com/e9n4o4kDu7 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 31, 2026

Saban laughed along with the compilation before jokingly telling his fellow analysts, “Match my intensity, and you guys need to do the same thing.”

The celebration continued with a birthday cake dressed with Oatmeal Cream Pies, a favorite treat of the Hall-of-Famer, and an opportunity to fire Indiana’s ceremonial cannon.

Before the show moved on, Saban took the time to thank the crowd and those who helped celebrate his special day.

“I appreciate everybody contributing to my 75th birthday,” he said. “Just got a lot of gratitude for the life that we’ve been able to live and the relationships that we have, and all the support that we have here today. God bless you all, thank you so much.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter /X, Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , TikTok for the latest Alabama news.