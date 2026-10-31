75 of Alabama's Greatest Wins Under Nick Saban

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban turned 75-years-old on Saturday.

The College Football Hall of Famer won some incredible games during his 17-year tenure. The seven-time national champion (six at Alabama) logged a 206-29 record in Tuscaloosa from 2007-23.

In honor of his age, here's a look at Saban's 75 greatest regular-season and postseason wins with the Crimson Tide. Paired with each victory is at least one MVP selected by BamaCentral.

Saban's 75 Greatest Wins at Alabama

Note: This is in chronological order. It is not a ranked list.

Sept. 1, 2007: Alabama 52, Western Carolina 6 (first game/win as Alabama’s head coach)

MVP: Terry Grant – 18 carries, 134 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sept. 8, 2007: Alabama 24, Vanderbilt 10 (first SEC and road win/game)

MVP: Terry Grant – 24 carries, 173 yards, 2 touchdowns

Sept. 15, 2007: Alabama 41, No. 16 Arkansas 38 (first ranked win)

MVP: Matt Cadell (game-winning touchdown) and D.J. Hall – 6 catches, 172 yards, 1 touchdown

Oct. 20, 2007: Alabama 41, No. 20 Tennessee 17 (First Third Saturday in October win/game)

MVP: John Parker Wilson – 32 of 46, 363 yards, 3 touchdowns

Dec. 30, 2007: Alabama 30, Colorado 24 (first Bowl game/win — Independence Bowl)

MVP: Rashad Johnson – 13 tackles, pass breakup

Aug. 30, 2008: No. 24 Alabama 34, No. 9 Clemson 10 (first top-10 game/win)

MVP: Leigh Tiffin – 4 of 5 field goal attempts

Sept. 27, 2008: No. 8 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia (first top-5 game/win)

MVP: Justin Woodall – five tackles, interception, forced fumble, two pass breakups

Nov. 8, 2008: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 15 LSU 21 (OT) (Saban’s return to LSU)

MVP: Rashad Johnson – three interceptions, 64 yards, pick-six, three pass breakups, four tackles (0.5 for loss)

Nov. 29, 2008: No. 1 Alabama 36, Auburn 0 (first Iron Bowl game/win)

MVP: Glen Coffee – 20 carries, 144 yards, touchdown

Sept. 5, 2009: No. 5 Alabama 34, No. 7 Virginia Tech 24

MVP: Mark Ingram – 26 carries, 150 yards, touchdown

Nov. 27, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 26, Auburn 21

MVP: Eryk Anders – 7 tackles, (3.5 for loss), 1 sack, forced fumble

Oct. 24, 2009: No. 1 Alabama 12, Tennessee 10 (Rocky Block)

MVP: Terrence Cody – two blocked field goals; Leigh Tiffin – 4 of 4 field goal attempts

Nov. 7, 2009: No. 3 Alabama 24, No. 9 LSU 15

MVP: Julio Jones – 4 catches, 102 yards, touchdown

Nov. 27, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 26, Auburn 21

MVP: Julio Jones – 9 catches, 83 yards

Dec. 5, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 1 Florida 13 (first SEC Championship game/win)

MVP: Mark Ingram – 28 carries, 113 yards, three touchdowns, two catches, 76 yards

Jan. 7, 2010: No. 1 Alabama 37, No. 2 Texas 21 (first National Championship game/win)

MVP: Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson – 41 combined carries, 225 yards, four touchdowns

Sept. 25, 2010: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 10 Arkansas 20

MVP: Mark Ingram – 24 carries, 157 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oct. 2, 2010: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 7 Florida 6

MVP: Courtney Upshaw – 7 tackles (4 for loss)

Nov. 13, 2010: No. 11 Alabama 30, No. 17 Mississippi State 10

MVP: Robert Lester – 4 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups

Sept. 10, 2011: No. 3 Alabama 27, No. 23 Penn State 11

MVP: Trent Richardson – 26 carries, 111 yards, 2 touchdowns

Sept. 24, 2011: No. 3 Alabama 38, No. 14 Arkansas 14

MVP: Trent Richardson – 17 carries, 126 yards, 3 receptions, 85 yards, receiving touchdown

Oct. 1, 2011: No. 3 Alabama 38, No. 12 Florida 10

MVP: Trent Richardson – 29 carries, 181 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jan. 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0 (BCS Championship)

MVP: Jeremy Shelley – 5 of 7 field goal attempts

Sept. 1, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 8 Michigan 14

MVP: C.J. Mosley – 7 tackles, 16-yard pick-six, pass breakup

Oct. 27, 2012: No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 13 Mississippi State 7

MVP: Christian Jones – 2 tackles, 2 forced fumbles

Nov. 3, 2012: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 LSU 17

MVP: Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon – 22 combined carries, 159 yards, two total touchdowns (Yeldon's was the game-winner)

Dec. 1, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 3 Georgia 28 (SEC Championship)

MVP: T.J. Yeldon, Eddie Lacy, Amari Cooper

Jan. 7, 2013: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 1 Notre Dame 13 (BCS Championship)

MVP: A.J. McCarron, T.J. Yeldon, Eddie Lacy, Amari Cooper, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Sept. 14, 2013: No. 1 Alabama 49, No. 6 Texas A&M 42

MVP: A.J. McCarron – 20 of 29, 334 yards, 4 touchdowns

Nov. 9, 2013: No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17

MVP: T.J. Yeldon – 25 carries, 133 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oct. 18, 2014: No. 7 Alabama 59, No. 21 Texas A&M 0

MVP: T.J. Yeldon and Amari Cooper

Nov. 8, 2014: No. 4 Alabama 20, No. 14 LSU 13 (OT)

MVP: Jarran Reed and Reggie Ragland – 28 combined tackles

Nov. 15, 2014: No. 4 Alabama 25, No. 1 Mississippi State 20

MVP: Nick Perry – 12 tackles, interception

Nov. 29, 2014: No. 2 Alabama 55, No. 15 Auburn 44

MVP: Amari Cooper – 13 catches, 224 yards, 3 touchdowns

Dec. 6, 2014: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 14 Missouri 13 (SEC Championship)

MVP: Derrick Henry – 20 carries, 141 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oct. 3, 2015: No. 13 Alabama 38, No. 8 Georgia 10

MVP: Derrick Henry – 26 carries, 148 yards, 1 touchdown

Oct. 17, 2015: No. 10 Alabama 41, No. 9 Texas A&M 23

MVP: Derrick Henry – 32 carries, 236 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oct. 24, 2015: No. 8 Alabama 19, Tennessee 14

MVP: Derrick Henry – 28 carries, 143 yards, 2 touchdowns

Nov. 7, 2015: No. 7 Alabama 30, No. 4 LSU 16

MVP: Derrick Henry – 38 carries, 210 yards, 3 touchdowns

Nov. 28, 2015: No. 2 Alabama 29, Auburn 13

MVP: Derrick Henry – 46 carries, 271 yards, 1 touchdown

Dec. 5, 2015: No. 2 Alabama 29, No. 18 Florida 15 (SEC Championship)

MVP: Derrick Henry – 44 carries, 189 yards, 1 touchdown

Dec. 31, 2015: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 (first game/win of CFP era – Cotton Bowl)

MVP: Jake Coker and Cyrus Jones

Jan. 11, 2016: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 (CFP National Championship)

MVP: O.J. Howard – 5 catches, 208 yards, 2 touchdowns; Derrick Henry – 36 carries, 158 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sept. 17, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 19 Ole Miss 43

MVP: Jalen Hurts – 158 passing yards, 146 rushing yards

Oct. 15, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 49, No. 9 Tennessee 10

MVP: Jalen Hurts and Ronnie Harrison

Oct. 22, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 33, No. 6 Texas A&M 14

MVP: O.J. Howard, Reuben Foster, Jonathan Allen

Nov. 5, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 15 LSU 0

MVP: Reuben Foster – 11 tackles (1.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks

Nov. 26, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 30, No. 16 Auburn 12

MVP: Ardarius Stewart – 10 catches, 127 yards, 1 touchdown

Dec. 3, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 54, No. 15 Florida 16 (SEC Championship)

MVP: Bo Scarbrough, Reuben Foster, Minkah Fitzpatrick

Dec. 31, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 (CFP Semifinal – Peach Bowl)

MVP: Bo Scarbrough – 19 catches, 180 yards, 2 touchdowns

Sept. 2, 2017: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 3 Florida State 7

MVP: Shaun Dion Hamilton – 8 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1 sack

Nov. 11, 2017: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 18 Mississippi State 24

MVP: Calvin Ridley – 5 catches for 171 yards

Jan. 1, 2018: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 (CFP Semifinal – Sugar Bowl)

MVP: Jalen Hurts, Rashaan Evans, Mack Wilson

Jan. 8, 2018: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 4 Georgia 23 (OT) (CFP National Championship)

MVP: Tua Tagovailoa (subbed in for Jalen Hurts), Mack Wilson

Nov. 3, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 4 LSU 0

MVP: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy and Quinnen Williams

Dec. 1, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 35, No. 4 Georgia 28

MVP: Jalen Hurts (subbed in for Tua Tagovailoa) and Jaylen Waddle

Dec. 29, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

MVP: Tua Tagovailoa – 24 of 27, 318 yards, 4 touchdowns, Josh Jacobs – 158 all-purpose yards, receiving touchdown

Oct. 19, 2019: No. 1 Alabama 35, Tennessee 13

MVP: Najee Harris and Trevon Diggs (100-yard fumble return touchdown)

Jan. 1, 2020: No. 9 Alabama 35, No. 17 Michigan 16 (Citrus Bowl)

MVP: Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Shane Lee

Oct. 10, 2020: No. Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48

MVP: Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle

Nov. 28, 2020: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13

MVP: DeVonta Smith – 7 catches, 141 yards

Dec. 19, 2020: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 11 Florida 46 (SEC Championship)

MVP: Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Will Anderson Jr.

Jan. 1, 2021: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 (CFP Semifinal – Rose Bowl)

MVP: Mac Jones – 25 of 30, 297 yards, 4 touchdowns; DeVonta Smith (7 catches for 130 yards)

Jan. 11, 2021: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24 (CFP National Championship)

MVP: Mac Jones – 36 of 45, 464 yards, 5 touchdowns; DeVonta Smith (by halftime) – 12 catches, 215 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sept. 18, 2021: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29

MVP: Bryce Young – 22 of 35, 240 yards, 3 touchdowns

Nov. 20, 2021: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35

MVP: Bryce Young, John Metchie, Jameson Williams, Henry To’oTo’o

Nov. 27, 2021: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)

MVP: John Metchie III, Will Anderson Jr.

Dec. 4, 2021: No. 4 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24 (SEC Championship)

MVP: Bryce Young, Jameson Williams, Jordan Battle

Dec. 31, 2021: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 (CFP Semifinal – Cotton Bowl)

MVP: Brian Robinson Jr. and Will Anderson Jr.

Nov. 12, 2022: No. 10 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24

MVP: Byron Young – 11 tackles (2 for loss), 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup

Nov. 26, 2022: No. 8 Alabama 49, Auburn 27

MVP: Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs and Will Anderson Jr.

Dec. 31, 2022: No. 5 Alabama 45, No. 11 Kansas State 20 (Sugar Bowl)

MVP: Bryce Young and Brian Branch

Nov. 4, 2023: No. 8 Alabama 42, No. 13 LSU 28

MVP: Jalen Milroe – 219 passing yards, 144 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns

Nov. 25, 2023: No. 8 Alabama 27, Auburn 24 (4th-and-31)

MVP: Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton, Isaiah Bond (game-winning touchdown, Terrion Arnold

Dec. 2, 2023: No. 8 Alabama 27, No. 1 Georgia 24 (SEC Championship)

MVP: Jalen Milroe – 13 of 23, 192 yards, 2 touchdowns, 14 carries, 29 rushing yards

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