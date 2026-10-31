75 of Alabama's Greatest Wins Under Nick Saban
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Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban turned 75-years-old on Saturday.
The College Football Hall of Famer won some incredible games during his 17-year tenure. The seven-time national champion (six at Alabama) logged a 206-29 record in Tuscaloosa from 2007-23.
In honor of his age, here's a look at Saban's 75 greatest regular-season and postseason wins with the Crimson Tide. Paired with each victory is at least one MVP selected by BamaCentral.
Saban's 75 Greatest Wins at Alabama
Note: This is in chronological order. It is not a ranked list.
Sept. 1, 2007: Alabama 52, Western Carolina 6 (first game/win as Alabama’s head coach)
MVP: Terry Grant – 18 carries, 134 yards, 3 touchdowns
Sept. 8, 2007: Alabama 24, Vanderbilt 10 (first SEC and road win/game)
MVP: Terry Grant – 24 carries, 173 yards, 2 touchdowns
Sept. 15, 2007: Alabama 41, No. 16 Arkansas 38 (first ranked win)
MVP: Matt Cadell (game-winning touchdown) and D.J. Hall – 6 catches, 172 yards, 1 touchdown
Oct. 20, 2007: Alabama 41, No. 20 Tennessee 17 (First Third Saturday in October win/game)
MVP: John Parker Wilson – 32 of 46, 363 yards, 3 touchdowns
Dec. 30, 2007: Alabama 30, Colorado 24 (first Bowl game/win — Independence Bowl)
MVP: Rashad Johnson – 13 tackles, pass breakup
Aug. 30, 2008: No. 24 Alabama 34, No. 9 Clemson 10 (first top-10 game/win)
MVP: Leigh Tiffin – 4 of 5 field goal attempts
Sept. 27, 2008: No. 8 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia (first top-5 game/win)
MVP: Justin Woodall – five tackles, interception, forced fumble, two pass breakups
Nov. 8, 2008: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 15 LSU 21 (OT) (Saban’s return to LSU)
MVP: Rashad Johnson – three interceptions, 64 yards, pick-six, three pass breakups, four tackles (0.5 for loss)
Nov. 29, 2008: No. 1 Alabama 36, Auburn 0 (first Iron Bowl game/win)
MVP: Glen Coffee – 20 carries, 144 yards, touchdown
Sept. 5, 2009: No. 5 Alabama 34, No. 7 Virginia Tech 24
MVP: Mark Ingram – 26 carries, 150 yards, touchdown
Nov. 27, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 26, Auburn 21
MVP: Eryk Anders – 7 tackles, (3.5 for loss), 1 sack, forced fumble
Oct. 24, 2009: No. 1 Alabama 12, Tennessee 10 (Rocky Block)
MVP: Terrence Cody – two blocked field goals; Leigh Tiffin – 4 of 4 field goal attempts
Nov. 7, 2009: No. 3 Alabama 24, No. 9 LSU 15
MVP: Julio Jones – 4 catches, 102 yards, touchdown
Nov. 27, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 26, Auburn 21
MVP: Julio Jones – 9 catches, 83 yards
Dec. 5, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 1 Florida 13 (first SEC Championship game/win)
MVP: Mark Ingram – 28 carries, 113 yards, three touchdowns, two catches, 76 yards
Jan. 7, 2010: No. 1 Alabama 37, No. 2 Texas 21 (first National Championship game/win)
MVP: Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson – 41 combined carries, 225 yards, four touchdowns
Sept. 25, 2010: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 10 Arkansas 20
MVP: Mark Ingram – 24 carries, 157 yards, 2 touchdowns
Oct. 2, 2010: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 7 Florida 6
MVP: Courtney Upshaw – 7 tackles (4 for loss)
Nov. 13, 2010: No. 11 Alabama 30, No. 17 Mississippi State 10
MVP: Robert Lester – 4 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups
Sept. 10, 2011: No. 3 Alabama 27, No. 23 Penn State 11
MVP: Trent Richardson – 26 carries, 111 yards, 2 touchdowns
Sept. 24, 2011: No. 3 Alabama 38, No. 14 Arkansas 14
MVP: Trent Richardson – 17 carries, 126 yards, 3 receptions, 85 yards, receiving touchdown
Oct. 1, 2011: No. 3 Alabama 38, No. 12 Florida 10
MVP: Trent Richardson – 29 carries, 181 yards, 2 touchdowns
Jan. 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0 (BCS Championship)
MVP: Jeremy Shelley – 5 of 7 field goal attempts
Sept. 1, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 8 Michigan 14
MVP: C.J. Mosley – 7 tackles, 16-yard pick-six, pass breakup
Oct. 27, 2012: No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 13 Mississippi State 7
MVP: Christian Jones – 2 tackles, 2 forced fumbles
Nov. 3, 2012: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 LSU 17
MVP: Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon – 22 combined carries, 159 yards, two total touchdowns (Yeldon's was the game-winner)
Dec. 1, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 3 Georgia 28 (SEC Championship)
MVP: T.J. Yeldon, Eddie Lacy, Amari Cooper
Jan. 7, 2013: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 1 Notre Dame 13 (BCS Championship)
MVP: A.J. McCarron, T.J. Yeldon, Eddie Lacy, Amari Cooper, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
Sept. 14, 2013: No. 1 Alabama 49, No. 6 Texas A&M 42
MVP: A.J. McCarron – 20 of 29, 334 yards, 4 touchdowns
Nov. 9, 2013: No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17
MVP: T.J. Yeldon – 25 carries, 133 yards, 2 touchdowns
Oct. 18, 2014: No. 7 Alabama 59, No. 21 Texas A&M 0
MVP: T.J. Yeldon and Amari Cooper
Nov. 8, 2014: No. 4 Alabama 20, No. 14 LSU 13 (OT)
MVP: Jarran Reed and Reggie Ragland – 28 combined tackles
Nov. 15, 2014: No. 4 Alabama 25, No. 1 Mississippi State 20
MVP: Nick Perry – 12 tackles, interception
Nov. 29, 2014: No. 2 Alabama 55, No. 15 Auburn 44
MVP: Amari Cooper – 13 catches, 224 yards, 3 touchdowns
Dec. 6, 2014: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 14 Missouri 13 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Derrick Henry – 20 carries, 141 yards, 2 touchdowns
Oct. 3, 2015: No. 13 Alabama 38, No. 8 Georgia 10
MVP: Derrick Henry – 26 carries, 148 yards, 1 touchdown
Oct. 17, 2015: No. 10 Alabama 41, No. 9 Texas A&M 23
MVP: Derrick Henry – 32 carries, 236 yards, 2 touchdowns
Oct. 24, 2015: No. 8 Alabama 19, Tennessee 14
MVP: Derrick Henry – 28 carries, 143 yards, 2 touchdowns
Nov. 7, 2015: No. 7 Alabama 30, No. 4 LSU 16
MVP: Derrick Henry – 38 carries, 210 yards, 3 touchdowns
Nov. 28, 2015: No. 2 Alabama 29, Auburn 13
MVP: Derrick Henry – 46 carries, 271 yards, 1 touchdown
Dec. 5, 2015: No. 2 Alabama 29, No. 18 Florida 15 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Derrick Henry – 44 carries, 189 yards, 1 touchdown
Dec. 31, 2015: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 (first game/win of CFP era – Cotton Bowl)
MVP: Jake Coker and Cyrus Jones
Jan. 11, 2016: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 (CFP National Championship)
MVP: O.J. Howard – 5 catches, 208 yards, 2 touchdowns; Derrick Henry – 36 carries, 158 yards, 3 touchdowns
Sept. 17, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 19 Ole Miss 43
MVP: Jalen Hurts – 158 passing yards, 146 rushing yards
Oct. 15, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 49, No. 9 Tennessee 10
MVP: Jalen Hurts and Ronnie Harrison
Oct. 22, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 33, No. 6 Texas A&M 14
MVP: O.J. Howard, Reuben Foster, Jonathan Allen
Nov. 5, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 15 LSU 0
MVP: Reuben Foster – 11 tackles (1.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks
Nov. 26, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 30, No. 16 Auburn 12
MVP: Ardarius Stewart – 10 catches, 127 yards, 1 touchdown
Dec. 3, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 54, No. 15 Florida 16 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Bo Scarbrough, Reuben Foster, Minkah Fitzpatrick
Dec. 31, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 (CFP Semifinal – Peach Bowl)
MVP: Bo Scarbrough – 19 catches, 180 yards, 2 touchdowns
Sept. 2, 2017: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 3 Florida State 7
MVP: Shaun Dion Hamilton – 8 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1 sack
Nov. 11, 2017: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 18 Mississippi State 24
MVP: Calvin Ridley – 5 catches for 171 yards
Jan. 1, 2018: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 (CFP Semifinal – Sugar Bowl)
MVP: Jalen Hurts, Rashaan Evans, Mack Wilson
Jan. 8, 2018: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 4 Georgia 23 (OT) (CFP National Championship)
MVP: Tua Tagovailoa (subbed in for Jalen Hurts), Mack Wilson
Nov. 3, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 4 LSU 0
MVP: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy and Quinnen Williams
Dec. 1, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 35, No. 4 Georgia 28
MVP: Jalen Hurts (subbed in for Tua Tagovailoa) and Jaylen Waddle
Dec. 29, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
MVP: Tua Tagovailoa – 24 of 27, 318 yards, 4 touchdowns, Josh Jacobs – 158 all-purpose yards, receiving touchdown
Oct. 19, 2019: No. 1 Alabama 35, Tennessee 13
MVP: Najee Harris and Trevon Diggs (100-yard fumble return touchdown)
Jan. 1, 2020: No. 9 Alabama 35, No. 17 Michigan 16 (Citrus Bowl)
MVP: Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Shane Lee
Oct. 10, 2020: No. Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48
MVP: Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle
Nov. 28, 2020: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13
MVP: DeVonta Smith – 7 catches, 141 yards
Dec. 19, 2020: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 11 Florida 46 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Will Anderson Jr.
Jan. 1, 2021: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 (CFP Semifinal – Rose Bowl)
MVP: Mac Jones – 25 of 30, 297 yards, 4 touchdowns; DeVonta Smith (7 catches for 130 yards)
Jan. 11, 2021: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24 (CFP National Championship)
MVP: Mac Jones – 36 of 45, 464 yards, 5 touchdowns; DeVonta Smith (by halftime) – 12 catches, 215 yards, 3 touchdowns
Sept. 18, 2021: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29
MVP: Bryce Young – 22 of 35, 240 yards, 3 touchdowns
Nov. 20, 2021: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35
MVP: Bryce Young, John Metchie, Jameson Williams, Henry To’oTo’o
Nov. 27, 2021: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)
MVP: John Metchie III, Will Anderson Jr.
Dec. 4, 2021: No. 4 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Bryce Young, Jameson Williams, Jordan Battle
Dec. 31, 2021: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 (CFP Semifinal – Cotton Bowl)
MVP: Brian Robinson Jr. and Will Anderson Jr.
Nov. 12, 2022: No. 10 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24
MVP: Byron Young – 11 tackles (2 for loss), 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup
Nov. 26, 2022: No. 8 Alabama 49, Auburn 27
MVP: Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs and Will Anderson Jr.
Dec. 31, 2022: No. 5 Alabama 45, No. 11 Kansas State 20 (Sugar Bowl)
MVP: Bryce Young and Brian Branch
Nov. 4, 2023: No. 8 Alabama 42, No. 13 LSU 28
MVP: Jalen Milroe – 219 passing yards, 144 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns
Nov. 25, 2023: No. 8 Alabama 27, Auburn 24 (4th-and-31)
MVP: Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton, Isaiah Bond (game-winning touchdown, Terrion Arnold
Dec. 2, 2023: No. 8 Alabama 27, No. 1 Georgia 24 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Jalen Milroe – 13 of 23, 192 yards, 2 touchdowns, 14 carries, 29 rushing yards
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Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver