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75 of Alabama's Greatest Wins Under Nick Saban

A chronological look at the best victories of the College Football Hall of Famer's tenure on his 75th birthday.
Hunter De Siver|
Jan 9, 2012; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates with his team following their defeat of the LSU Tigers 21-0 in the 2012 BCS National Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 9, 2012; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates with his team following their defeat of the LSU Tigers 21-0 in the 2012 BCS National Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Alabama Crimson Tide

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban turned 75-years-old on Saturday.

The College Football Hall of Famer won some incredible games during his 17-year tenure. The seven-time national champion (six at Alabama) logged a 206-29 record in Tuscaloosa from 2007-23.

In honor of his age, here's a look at Saban's 75 greatest regular-season and postseason wins with the Crimson Tide. Paired with each victory is at least one MVP selected by BamaCentral.

Saban's 75 Greatest Wins at Alabama

Note: This is in chronological order. It is not a ranked list.

Sept. 1, 2007: Alabama 52, Western Carolina 6 (first game/win as Alabama’s head coach)
MVP: Terry Grant – 18 carries, 134 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sept. 8, 2007: Alabama 24, Vanderbilt 10 (first SEC and road win/game)
MVP: Terry Grant – 24 carries, 173 yards, 2 touchdowns

Sept. 15, 2007: Alabama 41, No. 16 Arkansas 38 (first ranked win)
MVP: Matt Cadell (game-winning touchdown) and D.J. Hall – 6 catches, 172 yards, 1 touchdown

Oct. 20, 2007: Alabama 41, No. 20 Tennessee 17 (First Third Saturday in October win/game)
MVP: John Parker Wilson – 32 of 46, 363 yards, 3 touchdowns

Dec. 30, 2007: Alabama 30, Colorado 24 (first Bowl game/win — Independence Bowl)
MVP: Rashad Johnson – 13 tackles, pass breakup

Aug. 30, 2008: No. 24 Alabama 34, No. 9 Clemson 10 (first top-10 game/win)
MVP: Leigh Tiffin – 4 of 5 field goal attempts

Sept. 27, 2008: No. 8 Alabama 41, No. 3 Georgia (first top-5 game/win)
MVP: Justin Woodall – five tackles, interception, forced fumble, two pass breakups

Nov. 8, 2008: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 15 LSU 21 (OT) (Saban’s return to LSU)
MVP: Rashad Johnson – three interceptions, 64 yards, pick-six, three pass breakups, four tackles (0.5 for loss)

Nov. 29, 2008: No. 1 Alabama 36, Auburn 0 (first Iron Bowl game/win)
MVP: Glen Coffee – 20 carries, 144 yards, touchdown

Sept. 5, 2009: No. 5 Alabama 34, No. 7 Virginia Tech 24
MVP: Mark Ingram – 26 carries, 150 yards, touchdown

Nov. 27, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 26, Auburn 21
MVP: Eryk Anders – 7 tackles, (3.5 for loss), 1 sack, forced fumble

Oct. 24, 2009: No. 1 Alabama 12, Tennessee 10 (Rocky Block)
MVP: Terrence Cody – two blocked field goals; Leigh Tiffin – 4 of 4 field goal attempts

Nov. 7, 2009: No. 3 Alabama 24, No. 9 LSU 15
MVP: Julio Jones – 4 catches, 102 yards, touchdown

Nov. 27, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 26, Auburn 21
MVP: Julio Jones – 9 catches, 83 yards

Dec. 5, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 1 Florida 13 (first SEC Championship game/win)
MVP: Mark Ingram – 28 carries, 113 yards, three touchdowns, two catches, 76 yards

Jan. 7, 2010: No. 1 Alabama 37, No. 2 Texas 21 (first National Championship game/win)
MVP: Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson – 41 combined carries, 225 yards, four touchdowns

Sept. 25, 2010: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 10 Arkansas 20
MVP: Mark Ingram – 24 carries, 157 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oct. 2, 2010: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 7 Florida 6
MVP: Courtney Upshaw – 7 tackles (4 for loss)

Nov. 13, 2010: No. 11 Alabama 30, No. 17 Mississippi State 10
MVP: Robert Lester – 4 tackles, 2 interceptions, 2 pass breakups

Sept. 10, 2011: No. 3 Alabama 27, No. 23 Penn State 11
MVP: Trent Richardson – 26 carries, 111 yards, 2 touchdowns

Sept. 24, 2011: No. 3 Alabama 38, No. 14 Arkansas 14
MVP: Trent Richardson – 17 carries, 126 yards, 3 receptions, 85 yards, receiving touchdown

Oct. 1, 2011: No. 3 Alabama 38, No. 12 Florida 10
MVP: Trent Richardson – 29 carries, 181 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jan. 9, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 21, No. 1 LSU 0 (BCS Championship)
MVP: Jeremy Shelley – 5 of 7 field goal attempts

Sept. 1, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 41, No. 8 Michigan 14
MVP: C.J. Mosley – 7 tackles, 16-yard pick-six, pass breakup

Oct. 27, 2012: No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 13 Mississippi State 7
MVP: Christian Jones – 2 tackles, 2 forced fumbles

Nov. 3, 2012: No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 LSU 17
MVP: Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon – 22 combined carries, 159 yards, two total touchdowns (Yeldon's was the game-winner)

Dec. 1, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 3 Georgia 28 (SEC Championship)
MVP: T.J. Yeldon, Eddie Lacy, Amari Cooper

Jan. 7, 2013: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 1 Notre Dame 13 (BCS Championship)
MVP: A.J. McCarron, T.J. Yeldon, Eddie Lacy, Amari Cooper, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

Sept. 14, 2013: No. 1 Alabama 49, No. 6 Texas A&M 42
MVP: A.J. McCarron – 20 of 29, 334 yards, 4 touchdowns

Nov. 9, 2013: No. 1 Alabama 38, No. 10 LSU 17
MVP: T.J. Yeldon – 25 carries, 133 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oct. 18, 2014: No. 7 Alabama 59, No. 21 Texas A&M 0
MVP: T.J. Yeldon and Amari Cooper

Nov. 8, 2014: No. 4 Alabama 20, No. 14 LSU 13 (OT)
MVP: Jarran Reed and Reggie Ragland – 28 combined tackles

Nov. 15, 2014: No. 4 Alabama 25, No. 1 Mississippi State 20
MVP: Nick Perry – 12 tackles, interception

Nov. 29, 2014: No. 2 Alabama 55, No. 15 Auburn 44
MVP: Amari Cooper – 13 catches, 224 yards, 3 touchdowns

Dec. 6, 2014: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 14 Missouri 13 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Derrick Henry – 20 carries, 141 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oct. 3, 2015: No. 13 Alabama 38, No. 8 Georgia 10
MVP: Derrick Henry – 26 carries, 148 yards, 1 touchdown

Oct. 17, 2015: No. 10 Alabama 41, No. 9 Texas A&M 23
MVP: Derrick Henry – 32 carries, 236 yards, 2 touchdowns

Oct. 24, 2015: No. 8 Alabama 19, Tennessee 14
MVP: Derrick Henry – 28 carries, 143 yards, 2 touchdowns

Nov. 7, 2015: No. 7 Alabama 30, No. 4 LSU 16
MVP: Derrick Henry – 38 carries, 210 yards, 3 touchdowns

Nov. 28, 2015: No. 2 Alabama 29, Auburn 13
MVP: Derrick Henry – 46 carries, 271 yards, 1 touchdown

Dec. 5, 2015: No. 2 Alabama 29, No. 18 Florida 15 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Derrick Henry – 44 carries, 189 yards, 1 touchdown

Dec. 31, 2015: No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 (first game/win of CFP era – Cotton Bowl)
MVP: Jake Coker and Cyrus Jones

Jan. 11, 2016: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 (CFP National Championship)
MVP: O.J. Howard – 5 catches, 208 yards, 2 touchdowns; Derrick Henry – 36 carries, 158 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sept. 17, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 48, No. 19 Ole Miss 43
MVP: Jalen Hurts – 158 passing yards, 146 rushing yards

Oct. 15, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 49, No. 9 Tennessee 10
MVP: Jalen Hurts and Ronnie Harrison

Oct. 22, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 33, No. 6 Texas A&M 14
MVP: O.J. Howard, Reuben Foster, Jonathan Allen

Nov. 5, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 10, No. 15 LSU 0
MVP: Reuben Foster – 11 tackles (1.5 for loss), 0.5 sacks

Nov. 26, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 30, No. 16 Auburn 12
MVP: Ardarius Stewart – 10 catches, 127 yards, 1 touchdown

Dec. 3, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 54, No. 15 Florida 16 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Bo Scarbrough, Reuben Foster, Minkah Fitzpatrick

Dec. 31, 2016: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 (CFP Semifinal – Peach Bowl)
MVP: Bo Scarbrough – 19 catches, 180 yards, 2 touchdowns

Sept. 2, 2017: No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 3 Florida State 7
MVP: Shaun Dion Hamilton – 8 tackles (3.5 for loss), 1 sack

Nov. 11, 2017: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 18 Mississippi State 24
MVP: Calvin Ridley – 5 catches for 171 yards

Jan. 1, 2018: No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 (CFP Semifinal – Sugar Bowl)
MVP: Jalen Hurts, Rashaan Evans, Mack Wilson

Jan. 8, 2018: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 4 Georgia 23 (OT) (CFP National Championship)
MVP: Tua Tagovailoa (subbed in for Jalen Hurts), Mack Wilson

Nov. 3, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 29, No. 4 LSU 0
MVP: Damien Harris, Jerry Jeudy and Quinnen Williams

Dec. 1, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 35, No. 4 Georgia 28
MVP: Jalen Hurts (subbed in for Tua Tagovailoa) and Jaylen Waddle

Dec. 29, 2018: No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34
MVP: Tua Tagovailoa – 24 of 27, 318 yards, 4 touchdowns, Josh Jacobs – 158 all-purpose yards, receiving touchdown

Oct. 19, 2019: No. 1 Alabama 35, Tennessee 13
MVP: Najee Harris and Trevon Diggs (100-yard fumble return touchdown)

Jan. 1, 2020: No. 9 Alabama 35, No. 17 Michigan 16 (Citrus Bowl)
MVP: Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Jerry Jeudy, Shane Lee

Oct. 10, 2020: No. Alabama 63, Ole Miss 48
MVP: Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle

Nov. 28, 2020: No. 1 Alabama 42, No. 22 Auburn 13
MVP: DeVonta Smith – 7 catches, 141 yards

Dec. 19, 2020: No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 11 Florida 46 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Mac Jones, Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith, Will Anderson Jr.

Jan. 1, 2021: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14 (CFP Semifinal – Rose Bowl)
MVP: Mac Jones – 25 of 30, 297 yards, 4 touchdowns; DeVonta Smith (7 catches for 130 yards)

Jan. 11, 2021: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24 (CFP National Championship)
MVP: Mac Jones – 36 of 45, 464 yards, 5 touchdowns; DeVonta Smith (by halftime) – 12 catches, 215 yards, 3 touchdowns

Sept. 18, 2021: No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 11 Florida 29
MVP: Bryce Young – 22 of 35, 240 yards, 3 touchdowns

Nov. 20, 2021: No. 2 Alabama 42, No. 21 Arkansas 35
MVP: Bryce Young, John Metchie, Jameson Williams, Henry To’oTo’o

Nov. 27, 2021: No. 3 Alabama 24, Auburn 22 (4OT)
MVP: John Metchie III, Will Anderson Jr.

Dec. 4, 2021: No. 4 Alabama 41, No. 1 Georgia 24 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Bryce Young, Jameson Williams, Jordan Battle

Dec. 31, 2021: No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6 (CFP Semifinal – Cotton Bowl)
MVP: Brian Robinson Jr. and Will Anderson Jr.

Nov. 12, 2022: No. 10 Alabama 30, No. 11 Ole Miss 24
MVP: Byron Young – 11 tackles (2 for loss), 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup

Nov. 26, 2022: No. 8 Alabama 49, Auburn 27
MVP: Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs and Will Anderson Jr.

Dec. 31, 2022: No. 5 Alabama 45, No. 11 Kansas State 20 (Sugar Bowl)
MVP: Bryce Young and Brian Branch

Nov. 4, 2023: No. 8 Alabama 42, No. 13 LSU 28
MVP: Jalen Milroe – 219 passing yards, 144 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns

Nov. 25, 2023: No. 8 Alabama 27, Auburn 24 (4th-and-31)
MVP: Jalen Milroe, Jermaine Burton, Isaiah Bond (game-winning touchdown, Terrion Arnold

Dec. 2, 2023: No. 8 Alabama 27, No. 1 Georgia 24 (SEC Championship)
MVP: Jalen Milroe – 13 of 23, 192 yards, 2 touchdowns, 14 carries, 29 rushing yards

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Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.

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