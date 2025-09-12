Nick Saban Details Derrick Henry Freshman Story 'I Love to Tell'
Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry may not have played that position in college had he not gone to the Crimson Tide.
Many schools were recruiting the 5-star athlete as a defensive end, but Nick Saban made sure that he would be a running back at Alabama after rushing for 4,261 yards and 55 touchdowns on 462 attempts (9.2 yards per carry) as a senior at Yulee High School in Florida.
Saban spoke on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday and opened up about how Henry's extreme usage in high school didn't fully prepare him during his early days in Tuscaloosa.
"One Derrick Henry I love to tell when he was a freshman, we were doing a pass pickup blitz period and he's playing running back but didn't block the right guy," Saban said. "The [assistant] coaches are getting on his tail for not picking up the linebacker.
"He comes to me and says, 'Coach, you're going to have to understand something. I never learned how to do any of this stuff in high school, they just turned around and tossed me the ball and told me to run with it. So, I don't understand any of this stuff that you're talking about. But I'll work at it and I'll get it.'
Henry figured out pass blocking, but Alabama later realized that just putting the ball in his hands and letting him run would work out just fine. In his junior year, Henry rushed for 2,219 yards and 28 touchdowns on 395 attempts. He'd go on to win the 2015 Heisman Trophy and the College Football Playoff National Championship.
Henry's NFL career has been more of the same, as the former Tennessee Titans and current Baltimore Ravens running back has 11,592 career rushing yards, ranking 18th all-time. A 1,300-plus yard season could move him into the top 10 all-time. On May 14, the five-time Pro Bowler received a two-year, $30 million extension––the largest deal in NFL history for a running back over 30 years old.
So, what would Saban tell a defense regarding how to stop him? Well, he didn't really have an answer.
"I think the big thing is, once this guy gets going and gets downhill, he's much faster than people think," Saban said. "He doesn't look like he's fast but he's got such a long stride. These guys are having a hard time catching him and they've got angles.
"You don't want the guy to get out. You want to keep him boxed in, everybody's got to play with leverage. I always taught DBs to tackle high, but I'm not sure when a guy like Derrick Henry, high-cut guy like this, you're better trying to tackle below."