What the Iron Bowl Means for an In-State Redshirt Senior Captain
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No matter the rankings and status, rivalry week in college football means that season resumés are thrown out the window long before kickoff.
No. 10 Alabama (9-1, 6-1 SEC) is set to face Auburn (5-6, 1-6 SEC) on Saturday night. The Tigers fired their head coach on Nov. 2, they are in jeopardy of missing a bowl game and they'll be facing a Crimson Tide team that's won nine of its last 10 games.
But none of that matters, as plenty of Iron Bowls in the past have gone down to the wire regardless of rankings coming into the game. Fourth-and-31 and Bryce Young's 97-yard drive are just two recent examples.
Experience plays a big role in this rivalry, as Alabama co-captain and nose tackle Tim Keenan III played in both of those games. Keenan shared on Tuesday what he's been telling the younger players who are either facing Auburn or traveling to Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time.
"This will make you not want to deal with your mama," Keenan said. "It gets that deep. It's really a house divided. Especially growing up all of the years being in Alabama, this game means a lot to a lot of people. So, you're going to really see where you stand come after Black Friday and Thanksgiving."
Although he redshirted in 2021, Keenan is still considered to be 4-0 against the Tigers in his collegiate career. The Birmingham native said it "would be a wonderful thing" if he reaches a 5-0 record, but "we've got to go out and execute the plan."
"It means a lot, especially being from the state of Alabama and watching it my whole life," Keean said. "Getting to actually play in the game and getting [experience] last year, I plan on going out there, having fun with my guys and entailing the legacy."
This will be the final regular season of Keenan's collegiate career, as he's in his final year of eligibility. He opened up about his experience at Alabama, as his favorite moment was when he was announced as the starter for the first time against Middle Tennessee in 2023.
"Hard work is definitely a beautiful thing. You find out how strong you are on this football field. I was very fortunate growing up, so a lot of things weren't necessarily challenging for me, but football showed me that adversity is not what you think it is. You can always overcome it."
Oftentimes, things get a bit chippy during the Iron Bowl. Keenan explained that Alabama must "play with emotion, but don't be emotional." The Crimson Tide has a lot at stake, as if UA wins, it'll play in the SEC Championship game and will have a much better shot at earning a spot in the College Football Playoff. Should Auburn win, Alabama's chances of contending for the CFP are extremely unlikely.
"It's win or go home," Keenan said. "It's a must. It's only one option. And that one option is to come out victorious. That's been the motto, that's been the mode that we've been in. Just staying focused and doing what we need to do. Doubt is not even in our mind. We just continue to keep going one foot after the other."