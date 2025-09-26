'The Fans Don't Make Plays in the Game,' Nick Saban Speaks on Tough Road Environments Ahead of Alabama vs. Georgia
Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban compiled an incredible 63-11 true road record during his 17-year tenure at Alabama, displaying a general disregard for what many refer to as some of the toughest environments in the nation.
The legendary college football figure joined ESPN's 'The Pat McAfee Show' on Friday, September 26 ahead of Alabama's road showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs, and provided some insight into the messaging he used to send to his team ahead of similar matchups.
Saban said, "I do think that the things I always tried to do with our team, when we played on the road, whether it was a blackout, white out or whatever it was, was to emphasize to the players that the fans don't make any plays in the game."
He continued, "Yeah there's gonna be noise, and we're going to have to handle the noise like we do in all circumstances on the road, and that could have an impact on the game... But I really tried to emphasize to the players that those circumstances really don't have any impact on the game."
The coach was asked specifically about a roadtrip to Penn State in 2011 in which the Nittany Lion fan base put together one of its famous white outs, and he responded with a smirk, "Well, we played in a white out there, and it didn't help them much."
For anyone unfamiliar, Alabama won said matchup 27-11, utilizing a dominant run game led by Trent Richardson and Eddie Lacy, as well as a suffocating defense that kept Penn State at bay.
Saban went on to speak specifically about the Crimson Tide's upcoming showdown in Athens, Georgia with the Bulldogs this week, saying, "Well, first of all, I think the link of scrimmage is going to be really important."
The coach continued, "When Alabama has struggled, especially on the road with some of these games last year, and this year at Florida State, they had a hard time stopping the run. You know Kirby [Smart] is going to be stubborn about running the ball because he doesn't want to put his quarterback in situations where they can tee off on him."
Saban continued speaking on the Bulldogs signal caller, saying, "I've always liked Gunner [Stockton] because he's a great competitor. People can talk about maybe he's not the classic passer, but he's a great athlete. He can beat you with his feet, and he's smart. I think he makes really good, instinctive decisions."
"That game, two weeks ago against Tennessee, is going to do volumes for his confidence... The team loves him, now I think the team believes in him."