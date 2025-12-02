Can Alabama's Offense Finally Outshine Defense in SEC Championship?
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama's offense has created a ton of game-winning moments this season, but the Crimson Tide's defense has played a major role as in victories as well.
Germie Bernard's touchdown with under a minute remaining against South Carolina, Isaiah Horton's third touchdown on fourth down against Auburn and Ty Simpson's dagger to Daniel Hill against Missouri are three examples.
In these one-possession wins, safety Bray Hubbard (Auburn) and nose tackle Tim Keenan III (South Carolina) each forced fumbles late and defensive back DaShawn Jones logged a pick-six against Mizzou. The defense also kept the offense in these victories, and although Alabama ranks 26th in the country in points per game, it's been a theme of the past few games.
"Championship teams, they're [through] the defenses, man," Bernard said on Tuesday. "We have a great defense and we have to be better on offense for us to win how we want to."
The offense being subpar was perhaps most recently evident in the loss to Oklahoma. The Sooners defense took an interception to the house and also recovered two fumbles, which led to scores. UA nearly doubled OU in first downs and total yards, but it couldn't finish drives.
The defense bailing out the offense was also evident in the road win over Georgia. Alabama scored 24 points in the first half, but a switch flipped and the Tide didn't tally a single point in the latter 30 minutes. This is something that's being addressed this week, as Alabama has a rematch against the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship in Atlanta on Saturday.
"It's hard to beat a team twice," Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said on Sunday. "Well, the game's going to be played. How do you prepare to be your best? What is it that you got to continue to do?
"A lot of it comes down to what I said earlier: you know what you are as a team, you have your identity, you hang your hat on that. You just go play the game. You go play with confidence. You go play because you love the challenge. You love the environment that you're going to get to be a part of."
One reason for Alabama's struggles offensively this season has been via the run game. It's been the main headline for the past several contests, win or loss, but the Crimson Tide registered its most rushing yards of the season against a Power Four conference this past Saturday in the Iron Bowl.
"We've been harping on our running game for weeks now, and for it to come alive at the right time and we're peaking at the right time," Bernard said. "We've just got to be better passing it and running the ball. Which we will. We just have to do our job each and every play. I think that's our main focus is being able to go 1-0 and not let a negative play. We'll be good.
Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack, a Broyles Award semifinalist (nation's top assistant coach), has led his unit to allow the 11th-fewest points per game in the country this season. Is Saturday the time that the Crimson Tide offense outshines the defense?