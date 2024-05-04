No. 23 Alabama Baseball Drops Series Opener to No. 16 Mississippi State
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (28-17, 9-13) baseball team dropped its series opener against the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (31-15, 13-9) 13-3 at Dudy Noble Field “The Dude” on Friday night.
The Bulldogs offense was hot from the get-go as the team scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The base traffic started with a leadoff single from Bryce Chance. David Mershon reached base on a fielder’s choice the following at-bat and Dakota Johnson drew a walk. Then, Hunter Hines brought the runners home on a three-run home run to center field.
Mississippi State tallied nine additional runs onto the board in the next three innings. The scoring plays include an RBI single by Mershon in the second, a solo home run by Hines in the third, a solo home run by Chance and a grand slam by Amani Larry in the fourth. Connor Hujsak also brought a run into score in the fourth after being hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The entirety of the Crimson Tide’s runs came in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Gage Miller, an RBI double by Justin Lebron, and an RBI single by Kade Snell.
Alabama left-handed pitcher Greg Farone suffered his worst outing of the season. The senior went 3.0 innings and allowed seven hits, seven runs (all earned), hit two batters, walked two, and struck out three. Coulson Buchanan entered the game in relief and struggled as well. He allowed six runs on six hits. Snell made an appearance on the mound for once pitch in the sixth inning, pitching to Chance, who hit into a double play.
The Bulldogs scored a final run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Ethan Pulliam which put the run rule into play.
Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen recorded his seventh win of the year. The junior went 5.0 innings and allowed seven hits, three runs (all earned), walked three batters, and struck out six. Gavin Black made an appearance out of the bullpen.