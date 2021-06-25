2021 DE J.T Tuimoloau One of Many Official Visitors in Tuscaloosa this Weekend

Arguably the top player in the recruiting class of 2021 is taking his fifth and final official visit to Tuscaloosa before making his long-awaited decision.

The final weekend of June will see the University of Alabama welcome numerous prospects from across the country for an official-visit weekend filled with the biggest names.

Since the end of the dead period on June 1, the Crimson Tide has added two new commitments in running back Le'veon Moss and wide receiver/tight end Amari Niblack.

As a whole, Alabama's 2022 class features eight verbal pledges in quarterback Ty Simpson, running backs Emmanuel Henderson and Moss, tight ends Elijah Brown and Niblack, linebacker Robert Woodyard and defensive tackles Walter Bob Jr. and Jaheim Oatis.

In Sports Illustrated All-American's most recent team rankings, the Crimson Tide's class is rated 20th in the nation.

However, while many of the visitors this weekend are in the 2022 class, one to keep an eye on is arguably the recruiting class of 2021's best player, J.T Tuimoloau. The trip to Tuscaloosa is the elite defensive end's fifth and final official visit before making his long-awaited college decision.

His four other visits included Washington, Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

Many of the prospects in town over the next few days like defensive backs Denver Harris and Terrance Brooks and defensive lineman Bear Alexander hail from Texas, a state that the Crimson Tide dominated in the 2021 cycle with seven signees.

With two of Alabama's 2022 crown jewels taking their official visits in Simpson and Henderson, the press will be on to get another elite blue-chip recruit to join the defending national champions.

Alabama commits

RB Emmanuel Henderson (Geneva County - Hartford, Ala.) - official visit

QB Ty Simpson (Westview - Martin, Tenn.) - official visit

2021 prospects

DE J.T Tuimoloau (Eastside Catholic - Sammamish, Wash.) - official visit

2022 prospects

CB Denver Harris (North Shore - Houston, Texas) - official visit

DL Bear Alexander (Brewer - Ft. Worth, Texas) - official visit

CB Terrance Brooks (John Paul II - Plano, Texas) - official visit

OT Tyler Booker (IMG Academy - Bradenton, Fla.) - official visit

OT Dayne Shor (King's Ridge Christian School - Alpharetta, Ga.) - official visit

DB Jake Pope (Buford - Buford, Ga.) - official visit

DE Omari Abor (Duncanville - Duncanville, Texas) - official visit

DL Anthony Lucas (Chaparral - Scottsdale, Ari.) - official visit

RB Nicholas Singleton (Governor Mifflin - Reading, Pa.) - official visit

DL Caden Curry (Center Grove - Greenwood, Ind.)

WR Evan Stewart (Liberty - Frisco, Texas)

2023 prospects

LB Jaiden Ausberry (University Lab - Baton Rouge, La.)

DE Anthony Hill (Ryan - Denton, Texas)

DB Caleb Downs (Mill Creek - Hoschton, Ga.)

OG Harris Sewell (Periman - Odessa, Texas)

RB Mark Fletcher (American Heritage - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

LB Jaden Robinson (Columbia - Lake City, Fla.)

This list will be updated throughout the weekend.