2021 LB Kendrick Blackshire Signs With Alabama Football

The Crimson Tide just signed a mammoth of a man in 2021 linebacker Kendrick Blackshire out of Duncanville, Tex.

2021 linebacker Kendrick Blackshire doesn't look like your normal high school senior.

No, he looks more like a 10-year NFL veteran.

And that physical freak just officially signed with the University of Alabama on Wednesday morning and will be on campus in January as an early enrollee.

The Duncanville, Tex. native chose the Crimson Tide over the likes of Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, Baylor, Illinois, among many others.

He missed all of his junior campaign due to a torn ACL, but in 2017 and 2018, he combined for 180 total tackles. Alabama offered him in the spring of his sophomore year so the Crimson Tide has been linked to him since almost day one of his recruitment.

The team at SIAA believe he is one of the best linebackers in the country at defending the run:

Prospect: LB Kendrick Blackshire

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 250 pounds

School: Duncanville (Texas)

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Tall with broad frame and well-defined muscle mass throughout. Already looks like an NFL linebacker.

Athleticism: High cut runner who flashes speed with momentum, especially downhill. Can flip his hips and transition through underneath coverage responsibility with efficiency, but shines brightest at the point of contact. Can move down the line. Missed 2019 season due to ACL injury.

Instincts: Comfortable in the box and has natural navigation ability in the wash throughout point of contact. Strong redirection skill relative to size with plus lateral ability to play between the hashes. Good play diagnostics as impact underclassmen.

Polish: As a freshman and sophomore he was an efficient downhill run-through prospect with impressive pop on contact. Holds his own as underneath zone defender with strong awareness. Beats blocks with speed and power, could stand to improve close quarters combatting technique with linemen. Functional in space but best suited as additional pass rusher on third down as young prospect.

Bottom Line: Blackshire is a big, physical downhill linebacker prospect with a strong base built for contact. He is a decisive in the box performer with some natural skill retreating and playing laterally. As he heals up from the ACL injury it will be interesting to see his third-down development as a senior in 2020. His floor, however is among the best among run-stuffing ‘backers in the 2021 cycle.