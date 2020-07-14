SI All-American Candidate Kendrick Blackshire Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kendrick Blackshire

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 250 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Duncanville (Texas)

Schools of Interest: Considering Alabama, LSU, Texas A & M, Baylor, Oklahoma and Illinois

Projected Position: Linebacker

Frame: Tall with broad frame and well-defined muscle mass throughout. Already looks like an NFL linebacker.

Athleticism: High cut runner who flashes speed with momentum, especially downhill. Can flip his hips and transition through underneath coverage responsibility with efficiency, but shines brightest at the point of contact. Can move down the line. Missed 2019 season due to ACL injury.

Instincts: Comfortable in the box and has natural navigation ability in the wash throughout point of contact. Strong redirection skill relative to size with plus lateral ability to play between the hashes. Good play diagnostics as impact underclassmen.

Polish: As a freshman and sophomore he was an efficient downhill run-through prospect with impressive pop on contact. Holds his own as underneath zone defender with strong awareness. Beats blocks with speed and power, could stand to improve close quarters combatting technique with linemen. Functional in space but best suited as additional pass rusher on third down as young prospect.

Bottom Line: Blackshire is a big, physical downhill linebacker prospect with a strong base built for contact. He is a decisive in the box performer with some natural skill retreating and playing laterally. As he heals up from the ACL injury it will be interesting to see his third-down development as a senior in 2020. His floor, however is among the best among run-stuffing ‘backers in the 2021 cycle.