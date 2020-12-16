2021 Signee Jacorey Brooks Headlines Stellar Wide Receiver Class for Crimson Tide

Brooks aims to follow in the footsteps of those before him like Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, and Jerry Jeudy, when he arrives at the Capstone in January

The University of Alabama lost Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III to the first round of the NFL draft in 2020 and will lose DeVonta Smith, and likely, Jaylen Waddle in the 2021 draft.

So, it's time to reload.

Wide receiver Jacorey Brooks headlines a talented haul of pass catchers that include Agiye Hall and Christian Leary in the Crimson Tide's 2021 recruiting class.

Brooks, a native of Miami, played his senior year at IMG Academy and finished with 16 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns in 2020. The talented 6-foot-3 prospect chose Alabama over Florida and Miami back in May.

His national letter of intent reached the Alabama football complex on Wednesday morning and he will be enrolling early in January.

Hailing from South Florida, Brooks has big shoes to fill in, carrying on the legacy left behind by Amari Cooper, Calvin Ridley, and Jeudy as Sunshine State products who played their college ball in Tuscaloosa.

Sports Illustrated All-American ranks Brooks as the No. 5 wide out in this class:

Prospect: WR Jacorey Brooks

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Long, mature build with room to fill out. Broad shoulders and lean muscle make Brooks a head-turner on the hoof.



Athleticism: Rangy athlete who runs well relative to size. Basketball background, where he is a double-double threat, plays into ball tracking ability and plus hands. Physical runner with a long stride, able to make one cut and go. Runs with lean and power.

Instincts: Smooth, fluid athlete with good production after the catch relative to his size. Can stick his foot in the ground and get vertical on a route or to create separation as a runner. Shifty enough to make the first defender miss. Plays with an edge that makes him safe to involve in 50-50 ball situations. Appears most productive down the field and on inside breaking routes with an ideal catch radius.

Polish: Comfortable in different alignments with polish when the ball is in the air. Size makes him a red zone threat vertically but Brooks can play the sideline game and adjust to underthrown, back-shoulder, targets as well. Efficient in the stem of his route, with a no-nonsense approach coming off of the line of scrimmage. Enough stop-start talent to run most of the route tree well with elite finishing ability thereafter. Elite run blocker with true pop at the point of contact.

Bottom Line: Brooks has Wide Receiver 1 tools with his frame, physicality and vertical ability. As he fills out at the next level his strengths will become magnified, but the time it takes him to get there won’t keep him off of the field. The combination of power and grace makes him ready to contribute immediately whether he plays in a spread offense or more conventional one.