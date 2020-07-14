SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jacorey Brooks Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jacorey Brooks
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington 
Schools of Interest: Miami, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, LSU and others.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Long, mature build with room to fill out. Broad shoulders and lean muscle make Brooks a head-turner on the hoof.

Athleticism: Rangy athlete who runs well relative to size. Basketball background, where he is a double-double threat, plays into ball tracking ability and plus hands. Physical runner with a long stride, able to make one cut and go. Runs with lean and power.

Instincts: Smooth, fluid athlete with good production after the catch relative to his size. Can stick his foot in the ground and get vertical on a route or to create separation as a runner. Shifty enough to make the first defender miss. Plays with an edge that makes him safe to involve in 50-50 ball situations. Appears most productive down the field and on inside breaking routes with an ideal catch radius.

Polish: Comfortable in different alignments with polish when the ball is in the air. Size makes him a red zone threat vertically but Brooks can play the sideline game and adjust to underthrown, back-shoulder, targets as well. Efficient in the stem of his route, with a no-nonsense approach coming off of the line of scrimmage. Enough stop-start talent to run most of the route tree well with elite finishing ability thereafter. Elite run blocker with true pop at the point of contact.

Bottom Line: Brooks has Wide Receiver 1 tools with his frame, physicality and vertical ability. As he fills out at the next level his strengths will become magnified, but the time it takes him to get there won’t keep him off of the field. The combination of power and grace makes him ready to contribute immediately whether he plays in a spread offense or more conventional one.

