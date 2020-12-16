2021 Signee TE Robbie Ouzts Fills Immediate Need for Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide has its newest tight end, a 6-foot-4, 240 pound prospect, from the state of South Carolina

With Miller Forristall and Carl Tucker Jr. set to leave the University of Alabama program after 2020, the Crimson Tide needed to reload at the tight end position.

It did exactly that when 2021 prospect Robbie Ouzts committed to the Capstone back in September.

Ouzts, a native of Rock Hill, S.C., chose Alabama over Virginia Tech and had offers from the likes of North Carolina, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Auburn, Georgia, and others.

With official visits being out of the picture since mid-March, the Palmetto State standout took his recruitment in his own hands and visited Tuscaloosa in June with his family.

Although he couldn't be courted by Alabama coaches during his trip, he did spend some time with Forristall.

During his senior campaign, which was only five games, he caught 11 passes for 154 yards and carried the rock 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown.

Ouzts' national letter of intent has arrived in Tuscaloosa and he will enroll in January, joining him will also be 2020 signee, fellow tight end Caden Clark who grayshirted this past season.

Check out what Sports Illustrated All-American has to say about Alabama's newest tight end:

Prospect: TE Robbie Ouzts

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

School: Rock Hill (S.C.)

Committed: Alabama

Frame: Well put-together, with natural size and advanced muscle development. Good width across shoulders, chest. Big arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, but emphasis will be adding quick-twitch muscle.

Athleticism: Strong. Plays with immense power. Above-average speed and acceleration at best. Adequate short-area quickness, with relatively fluid hips. Great leaper; throws down dunks with ease on the hardwood. Outstanding hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Imminent jump-ball threat. Routinely goes outside body for catches; capable of spectacular one-handed grabs in midair. Middling RAC threat due to lack of burst and wiggle, but tough to bring down in open field. Devastating blocker; violent hitter with shoulders square to target.

Polish: Plenty strong already. Raw route-runner; needs to add nuance, subtlety to routes, especially getting out of breaks. Mostly used as puller, so must develop in-line blocking technique.

Bottom Line: Ouzsts boasts an impressive offer list, and it’s not hard to see why – he could play Power-5 football right now. There’s a chance his ceiling is lower than peers’ due to strength development, but he should get more explosive with time in a college S&C program. Likely early contributor and multi-year starter for major program.