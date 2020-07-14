SI All-American Candidate Robbie Ouzts Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Robbie Ouzts

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 240 pounds

School: Rock Hill (S.C.)

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Auburn.

Frame: Well put-together, with natural size and advanced muscle development. Good width across shoulders, chest. Big arms. Powerful, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Room for more weight, but emphasis will be adding quick-twitch muscle.

Athleticism: Strong. Plays with immense power. Above-average speed and acceleration at best. Adequate short-area quickness, with relatively fluid hips. Great leaper; throws down dunks with ease on the hardwood. Outstanding hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: Imminent jump-ball threat. Routinely goes outside body for catches; capable of spectacular one-handed grabs in midair. Middling RAC threat due to lack of burst and wiggle, but tough to bring down in open field. Devastating blocker; violent hitter with shoulders square to target.

Polish: Plenty strong already. Raw route-runner; needs to add nuance, subtlety to routes, especially getting out of breaks. Mostly used as puller, so must develop in-line blocking technique.

Bottom Line: Ouzsts boasts an impressive offer list, and it’s not hard to see why – he could play Power-5 football right now. There’s a chance his ceiling is lower than peers’ due to strength development, but he should get more explosive with time in a college S & C program. Likely early contributor and multi-year starter for major program.