2022 DB Myles Rowser Calls Alabama Offer 'Priceless'

Could the University of Alabama be looking to add some talent to its roster from the Wolverine State?

Earlier in the summer, Belleville High School standout, 2021 defensive tackle Damon Payne committed to the Crimson Tide and now it has offered one of his teammates, 2022 safety Myles Rowser.

"My reaction to getting that offer was priceless," Rowser told Bama Central. "It means a lot to me because this is one of the top schools in the nation."

Crimson Tide assistant Charles Huff was the one who broke the news to Rowser.

"He just told me to keep doing what I've been doing," Rowser said. "He told me I am a great athlete on the field. Our conversation was wild to me because it's not only the people around me who think I'm good, but it's someone who coaches at Alabama thinks I am, too."

The former Michigan commit and Payne have a great bond and he says that the Crimson Tide pledge is already on him about joining him in Tuscaloosa.

"Dame is like my brother," Rowser said. "We always talk. We have a very close relationship. Once I got the offer, he told me I gotta commit now. I just laughed and told him, it isn't time to do that right now."

Outside of the jokes, Rowser appreciates the advice Payne has already given him on the craziness and whirlwind of the recruiting process.

"He has been giving me tips on how to handle the recruiting process," Rowser said. "He has told me all about Alabama, stuff like that. Just things like someone who is older than you would tell you. He is basically guiding me through this."

Along with Alabama, Rowser says the schools he communicates with the most include Arizona State, Michigan State, Michigan, Florida State, Florida, Notre Dame, and Kentucky.

He also holds holds offers from Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Thanks in part to Payne and Rowser, Belleville is 5-0 on the year and the 6-foot-1, 185 pound versatile defensive back has 30 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, one sack, and three pass break ups.

"They got to have top academics," Rowser said of what factors will decide a future school for him. "I have to have a good relationship with the head coach. I want to go to a school where the head coach and coaching staff have been there for a while, like not a lot of coaches going in and out of the program. I want there to be good chemistry with my teammates and just a good environment."