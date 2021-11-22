2022 DL Anthony Lucas Details Return Visits to Alabama

With the early signing day in college football less than a month away, the number of uncommitted prospects continues to dwindle. But one of those top prospects who has yet to make a decision spent two weekends in a row in Tuscaloosa.

Anthony Lucas, a defensive lineman out of Chaparrel High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, is ranked No. 19 in the SI99 for the class of 2022. He took his official visit to Alabama over the summer and spoke to BamaCentral after that trip.

He made return trips to for the LSU and New Mexico State games, and for Lucas it was nice to two different types of game day environments at Bryant-Denny Stadium. He was impressed with the fan support with the early kickoff against a non-conference team.

"Even in the early game like that, there was still a lot of people out, like a good crowd and stuff," Lucas said. "Just being able to go back two weekends in a row and two different types of times to get to see how it is either games was pretty cool. Just to see how much the town really cares about football.”

For the LSU game, he came with his family and got to spend time with the coaching staff. He returned New Mexico State weekend with a family friend who invited him to the game. Even though he had just been in Tuscaloosa, he didn't want to pass on the opportunity.

"So I thought, why not come out again?” Lucas said.

The second weekend allowed Lucas to spend even more time with defensive line coach Freddie Roach and special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda who he says have been recruiting him the most.

"It’s just been progressing and getting even better with Coach Roach and Svoboda, those are my two main recruiters," he said about his relationship with the coaching staff. "They’ve been getting really comfortable with me and my family as well.”

Lucas still doesn't have a timeline on his decision, but said he will probably decide by the early signing day on December 15 because he plans on becoming an early enrollee in the spring at whichever college he chooses.

"Right now, I’m still trying to figure it out," Lucas said. "I’ll probably have my decision down by the early signing day because I’m graduating this December and starting spring classes wherever I decide to go. But probably not going to make it national for another while."

Some of the other teams in the running for Lucas include Texas A&M, Miami, Notre Dame and Oregon. He would be a big boost to Alabama's 2022 signing class which currently sits at No. 1 overall in the SI All-American rankings, but there's still a long way to go before they finish there with teams like Georgia and Texas A&M hot on their heels.