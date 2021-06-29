After Official Visit, 2022 DL Anthony Lucas Can See Himself at Alabama: "It's a Family"

The Crimson Tide gained a lot of traction with Lucas over the weekend during his visit to Tuscaloosa

Alabama football welcomed a plethora of 2022 official visitors over the weekend, including Scottsdale, Ari. product, defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.

"Everything was amazing," Lucas told BamaCentral. "The campus was beautiful and the area was just nice and it had a good college-town feel to it. It was just amazing to be there."

It was the 6-foot-4, 280-pound lineman's first time in Tuscaloosa, which exceeded his expectations by a long-shot.

"Coming in, I thought Alabama was more of a factory," Lucas said. "Just get stuff done and that it's it. But it was more than what I expected. It was something that I could maybe see myself being a part of. It was a really good visit."

Lucas was hosted by senior linebacker Jaylen Moody and also spent time with sophomore defensive back Malachi Moore and freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe.

"It was a lot of fun with those guys," Lucas said. "I'm glad I got to hangout with them."

Lucas has held an offer from the Crimson Tide since February and has built a strong relationship with defensive line coach Freddie Roach during that span.

"Coach Roach is going to keep it 100 with you," Lucas said. "He is going to keep it 100-percent real and I like that about him. It's really nice to know that even the other guys on the D-line are saying he's like that with them. It's really a big family there."

What is coach Nick Saban and company's pitch to land the Grand Canyon State standout?

"Come be a part of something that's the best in everything that they do," Lucas said. "It really shows too. From the medical staff to the weight room, that they have things down and are trying to stay at the top of a while."

Lucas' main takeaway from his time in Tuscaloosa was the camaraderie within the program

"It's not an organization," Lucas said. "It's a family, and when everyone in the family is doing their part, it makes them succeed."

A commitment is still a long way away for Lucas, who has also taken visits to Oregon, Florida State, Miami, Texas A&M and Notre Dame. He has expressed interest in returning to the Capstone for another visit in the fall to catch a game inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.

What's keeping the Crimson Tide in play for his services?

"It's definitely the player development," Lucas said. "Definitely in the weight training, too. It starts in there. What the coaches are doing in there, they have something special going on."