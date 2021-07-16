2022 OL Tyler Booker Announces College Decision

The pipeline from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. to Tuscaloosa got a little stronger on Friday evening as elite 2022 offensive lineman Tyler Booker announced his public commitment to the University of Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Oregon, Florida and Ohio State.

For the second recruiting cycle in a row, the Crimson Tide has landed a top-ranked lineman from the Ascenders program, joining JC Latham last year. Projected first-round pick and tackle Evan Neal is also a product of IMG who Alabama landed in the class of 2019.

"Having JC as a resource was huge," Booker told Sports Illustrated All-American. "I consider him a brother to me. We've been through a lot together so having him as a resource and telling me how Alabama is was huge. He is always going to shoot me straight. To see him talk about how he could see me developing at Alabama, that's hard not to listen to...

"Evan is like that big brother that you look up to. He gave me the real on 'Bama and that was beneficial to me and my family. The thing that Evan said to me that made me really commit was that he went to Alabama for the same reason he went to IMG, to be great and to be the top dog amongst the top dogs, and once he said that, I was like Alabama is the place for me."

The 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman took official visits to all five of his final schools during the month of June but it was the trip to the Capstone that left him mesmerized, and eventually won him and his family over.

"'Bama impressed by just being them," Booker said. "Everybody was on point as far as academics, the weight room, the training room and recovery. It was all on point. Everyone was so excited and showing that energy being committed to greatness. That was one thing I didn't see at every school. At some points, people were down. At Alabama, everyone was excited about helping me be great."

Booker, who went to Nick Saban football camps as a kid, added that the moment he knew his college destination was in Tuscaloosa was a conversation that he had with his mother during the visit to Alabama.

"It was really my mom honestly," Booker said. "She says, 'Tyler, this is the pinnacle of football. That's what IMG is right now so why would you take a step down? It would make the most sense to stay on this track record.' And she has a decent amount of knowledge of football and can hold a conversation about it for a few minutes, but to hear that from my mom, like oh my gosh, if she sees it then this has to be it.

"To hear it from momma feels different."

Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide coaching staff got the news over a week ago prior to the New Haven, Ct. product going public on social media.

"It felt great to commit to [Saban]," Booker said. "But it was very business-like. I remember when I told him I was ready to commit and he was like, 'Good', that was like the most emotion I got out of him. I trust the process, his track record and how I can be great there."

Just over the last couple of months is when the Crimson Tide moved up and sealed the top spot in Booker's eyes above the Bulldogs, Ducks, Gators and Buckeyes.

"They were always in my top three," Booker said. "They never led until now. There was actually a point where I was opposed to going to 'Bama because of their different recruiting style. Then I realized that was just them getting to know me and making sure that I'm the type of guy that they want. You have to be different to go to 'Bama.

"You have to be built different to be a part of that program so by them being different they have a different kind of recruiting process that I wasn't used to before. But when I took my emotions out of it and saw that they were just trying to get to know me and I got to meet everyone in person, that's what moved them to No. 1."

What should Crimson Tide fans expect from arguably the best offensive lineman in the nation?

"Expect everything that you would expect out of the top tackle in the country," Booker said. "Hard worker and I'm looking to start and give it my all day one. I'm willing to learn and I can't wait to be emerged in the community and Roll Tide."