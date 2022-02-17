A Look at Alabama's Success Landing Top In-State Talents
Nick Saban’s recruiting prowess knows no bounds. Since taking over the Crimson Tide, the head coach has established his program as a national brand, plucking top prospects from every corner of the country.
All four of Alabama’s Heisman winners — Mark Ingram (Flint, Mich), Derrick Henry (Yulee, Fla.), DeVonta Smith (Amite, La.) and Bryce Young (Pasadena, Calif.) — hail from out of state. Former stars such as Minkah Fitzpatrick (Old Bridge, N.J.), Ross Pierschbacher (Cedar Falls, Iowa), Najee Harris (Antioch, Calif.) and Tua Tagovailoa (Ewa Beach, Hawai'i) are a few further examples of the Crimson Tide’s recruiting reach.
Still, Saban’s coast-to-coast dominance hasn’t come at the cost of protecting his program’s in-state presence. During his 15 full recruiting classes at Alabama, Saban has signed the top recruit in the state 12 times. The lone exceptions to the list are wide receivers George Pickens (Georgia, 2019) and Justyn Ross (Clemson, 2018) as well as quarterback Jameis Winston (Florida State, 2012).
As BamaCentral highlighted last week, Alabama is in a position to take advantage of a stellar in-state class this cycle, thanks in part to the current turmoil at Auburn. The Crimson Tide is firmly in the mix for all five of the Yellowhammer State’s five-star talents in defensive linemen James Smith and Peter Woods as well as defensive backs Tony Mitchell, AJ Harris and Jahlil Hurley.
As Saban looks to continue his in-state reign, here’s a look at all 12 of the top players he signed from the state of Alabama.
Alabama's top in-state signees under Saban
2022 — Jeremiah Alexander, edge rusher, Alabaster, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 8 in the SI99
What he brings to Alabama: For a third straight year, Alabama brings in a five-star prospect at the edge position. Like Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner before him, Jeremiah Alexander could make an instant impact upon joining the Crimson Tide. During his senior season at Thompson High School, the 6-foot-2, 258-pound defender recorded 29 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and 27 quarterback hurries.
Alexander excels at setting the edge against the run which makes him an ideal fit for the Sam linebacker position in Alabama’s defense. He figures to be the perfect complement to fellow SI99 member signee Jihaad Campbell, who is more of a pass rusher.
2021 — Kool-Aid McKinstry, cornerback, Birmingham, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 29 in the SI99
How he fared: Entering Alabama as one of the most anticipated arrivals on last year’s roster, Kool-Aid McKinstry didn’t disappoint. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback earned Freshman All-SEC honors, recording an interception and a pass deflection to go with 26 tackles, including a sack. McKinstry made six starts in 14 appearances last season, including the final four games where he filled in for Jalyn Armour-Davis and later Josh Jobe. The Birmingham native is projected to retain his starting role this fall.
2020 — Demouy Kennedy, inside linebacker, Theodore, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 39 247Sports Composite
How he fared: Demouy Kennedy was brought in as one of the top defenders in the 2020 class. However, to date, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound linebacker has yet to participate in a snap on defense for Alabama. That isn’t to say he hasn’t made a difference for the Crimson Tide.
After working on special teams during his first season with the team, Kennedy was eventually moved over to the offensive side of the ball midway through last season as Alabama used him as an emergency running back due to its injury crisis at the position. Kennedy carried the ball seven times for 16 yards on offense while tallying seven stops on special teams.
2017 — LaBryan Ray, defensive lineman, Madison, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 28 247Sports Composite
How he fared: Injuries put a dent on LaBryan Ray’s college career. The defensive end suffered foot injuries in 2017 and 2018 before a lower-leg injury cut his season short in 2019. He battled through an elbow injury in 2020 before beginning last season with a groin injury.
Ray appeared in 13 games last season, making two starts. He recorded 11 tackles, including three stops for a loss and a sack, to go with four quarterback hurries. Over his five-year career, the Madison native started nine games over 44 appearances, recording 76 tackles, including 13.5 stops for a loss and six sacks.
2016 — Ben Davis, linebacker, Gordo, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 10 247Sports Composite
How he fared: One of the biggest recruiting busts in the Saban era, Ben Davis never lived up to his projected potential after joining the Crimson Tide as the top inside linebacker in the 2016 class. The son of Alabama’s all-time tackles leader, Wayne Davis, Ben finished his Crimson Tide career with just seven stops, including a sack, over four seasons in Tuscaloosa.
While the Gordo native wasn’t able to provide much production at Alabama, he fared a bit better after transferring to Texas for his final season last year. Davis led the Longhorns with 2.5 sacks and recorded 4.5 tackles for a loss and a forced fumble over 11 games.
2015 — Daron Payne, defensive lineman, Birmingham, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 29 247Sports Composite
How he fared: Daron Payne lived up to his five-star rating, contributing in all three seasons at Alabama before being selected No. 13 overall by Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The athletic defensive tackle earned All-SEC honors during his senior season when he recorded 53 tackles, including a sack, to go with an interception, three pass deflections and eight quarterback hurries. The highlight of that season came during the 2018 Sugar Bowl where he earned Defensive MVP honors while also catching a 1-yard touchdown pass in Alabama’s win over Clemson.
Payne started 29 games over 44 appearances for the Crimson Tide, recording a combined 102 tackles, including five for a loss with three sacks, to go with an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble returned for a touchdown.
2014 — Marlon Humphrey, cornerback, Hoover, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 11 247 Sports Composite
How he fared: The son of former Alabama running back Bobby Humphrey, Marlon starred on the defensive side of the ball during his time with the Crimson Tide. After redshirting during his first year in 2014, the five-star cornerback started for Alabama the following two seasons before being selected No. 16 overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Humphrey earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2015 and is perhaps best remembered for recovering Adam Griffith’s onside kick during Alabama’s national championship game win over Clemson that season. He followed that up by earning first-team All-America recognition by the Football Writers Association during his final season with the Crimson Tide.
Humphrey played in 29 games at Alabama, recording a combined five interceptions, including one for a touchdown, to go with 13 pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He also tallied 81 tackles, including 6.5 for a loss.
2013 — Reuben Foster, inside linebacker, Auburn, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 6 247 Sports Composite
How he fared: After a slow start to his college career, Reuben Foster left Alabama as one of its best linebackers in program history. The hard-hitting defender earned the Butkus Award during his senior season in 2016 before being selected No. 31 overall by the San Francisco 49ers.
Foster starred on special teams early in his career and is best remembered for his punishing hit on LSU running back Leonard Fournette during Alabama’s overtime win over the Tigers in 2014. He started at inside linebacker over his final two seasons, leading the Crimson Tide with 115 tackles during his Butkus Award-winning season. Over four seasons at Alabama, Foster recorded a combined 223 tackles, including 24 for a loss with seven sacks, to go with 11 pass breakups and 11 quarterback hurries.
2011 — Marvin Shinn, wide receiver, Mobile, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 63 247 Sports Composite
How he fared: Marvin Shinn made a minimal impact after joining Alabama as part of the 2011 class. The Mobile native spent two years with the Crimson Tide, recording six receptions for 42 yards over 14 games in the 2012 season. He transferred to South Alabama for his final two seasons, tallying seven receptions for 173 yards in 2013 before reeling in 19 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown in 2014.
2010 — Dee Milliner, cornerback, Millbrook, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 14 247 Sports Composite
How he fared: Dee Milliner made an instant impact upon joining Alabama in 2010, making 11 starts of 13 games during his freshman season. He was a key contributor to the Crimson Tide’s defense the following two seasons before being selected No. 9 overall by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft. Milliner is tied with Patrick Surtain II as Alabama’s earliest-drafted cornerback in the Saban era.
Over his three seasons at Alabama, Milliner recorded a combined six interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, to go with 36 pass deflections. He also tallied a combined 126 tackles, including nine for a loss and 1.5 sacks, to go with two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick.
2009 — Dre Kirkpatrick, cornerback, Gadsden, Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 14 247 Sports Composite
How he fared: The first of several five-star cornerbacks Saban has recruited to Alabama, Dre Kirkpatrick lived up to his high-school hype. The Gadsden native helped the Crimson Tide to two national titles over three seasons before being selected No. 17 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2012 draft.
Over his three seasons at Alabama, he recorded a combined three interceptions and 16 pass deflections as well as 91 tackles, including eight for a loss. He also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
2008 — Julio Jones, wide receiver, Foley Ala.
Where he ranked nationally: No. 3 247 Sports Composite
How he fared: The prize of Alabama’s famed 2008 class, Julio Jones was the signee that started it all for Saban. The Foley native is viewed as one of the most important players in Alabama’s current dynasty and led the team in receiving all three of his seasons with the Crimson Tide before being drafted No. 6 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Jones was named SEC Freshman of the Year in 2008 after he led Alabama with 58 receptions for 924 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that up with 43 receptions for 596 yards and four touchdowns in 2009 before ending his Crimson Tide career with 78 catches for 1,133 yards and seven touchdowns in 2010.
Jones’ 179 career catches rank fifth on Alabama’s all-time list while his 2,653 receiving yards rank sixth and his 15 receiving touchdowns are tied for 10th. Those numbers would have undoubtedly been higher had he played in the Crimson Tide’s current high-flying offensive style.