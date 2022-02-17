A Look at Alabama's Success Landing Top In-State Talents

During his 15 full recruiting classes at Alabama, Nick Saban has signed the top recruit in the state 12 times.

Nick Saban’s recruiting prowess knows no bounds. Since taking over the Crimson Tide, the head coach has established his program as a national brand, plucking top prospects from every corner of the country.

All four of Alabama’s Heisman winners — Mark Ingram (Flint, Mich), Derrick Henry (Yulee, Fla.), DeVonta Smith (Amite, La.) and Bryce Young (Pasadena, Calif.) — hail from out of state. Former stars such as Minkah Fitzpatrick (Old Bridge, N.J.), Ross Pierschbacher (Cedar Falls, Iowa), Najee Harris (Antioch, Calif.) and Tua Tagovailoa (Ewa Beach, Hawai'i) are a few further examples of the Crimson Tide’s recruiting reach.

Still, Saban’s coast-to-coast dominance hasn’t come at the cost of protecting his program’s in-state presence. During his 15 full recruiting classes at Alabama, Saban has signed the top recruit in the state 12 times. The lone exceptions to the list are wide receivers George Pickens (Georgia, 2019) and Justyn Ross (Clemson, 2018) as well as quarterback Jameis Winston (Florida State, 2012).

As BamaCentral highlighted last week, Alabama is in a position to take advantage of a stellar in-state class this cycle, thanks in part to the current turmoil at Auburn. The Crimson Tide is firmly in the mix for all five of the Yellowhammer State’s five-star talents in defensive linemen James Smith and Peter Woods as well as defensive backs Tony Mitchell, AJ Harris and Jahlil Hurley.

As Saban looks to continue his in-state reign, here’s a look at all 12 of the top players he signed from the state of Alabama.