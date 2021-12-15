Skip to main content
Alabama Adds Talented 2022 Tight End Elijah Brown
Alabama Adds Talented 2022 Tight End Elijah Brown

The Crimson Tide beefed up the receiving options for Bryce Young with the signing of the tight end out of Ohio.
The Crimson Tide beefed up the receiving options for Bryce Young with the signing of the tight end out of Ohio.

Tight end is a position that Nick Saban constantly refers to as a mismatch on the field and nightmare for defenses to defend, and Alabama added another talented tight end on Wednesday with the signing of 2022 TE Elijah Brown.

He made it official with the signage of his national letter of intent to the Crimson Tide. 

Out of Wayne High School in Dayton, Ohio, the 6'5", 230-pound prospect was one of the first guys to make a verbal pledge in Alabama's 2022 class back in February. 

He was first offered by Alabama in July of 2020 before committing in February 2021. He chose the Crimson Tide over schools like LSU, Auburn, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, USC, Penn State and Nebraska. 

Brown will provide more depth in the tight end room alongside guys currently on the Alabama roster like Jahleel Billingsley, Cameron Latu and Robbie Ouzts. Tight ends have accounted for nine of Alabama's receiving touchdowns in 2021. He is expected to enroll early and start working with guys like Billingsley and Latu in January. 

With solid size at 6'5", Brown can block along the edge, but is also a threat in the receiving game. He will not be as much a deep ball or over the top threat because of his speed, but is good coming out of the slot or in more short yardage situations because of his size and athleticism. 

This story will be updated. 

