Alabama Basketball Signee PG JD Davison Named to SI All-American Second Team

Davison, Jalen Duren, Jabari Smith Jr., Hunter Sallis and TyTy Washington round out SIAA's second batch of All-Americans

Before he even arrives in Tuscaloosa this summer, Alabama basketball signee, point guard JD Davison's trophy case is already filling up.

The Letohatchee, Ala. product was named to the Sports Illustrated All-American Second Team after his spectacular senior season on Thursday morning.

Davison, a McDonald's All-American and AHSAA 2A state champion already, headlines Alabama's top-10 recruiting class for the 2021 cycle.

Along with Davison on the second team is Gonzaga commit Hunter Sallis, Auburn commit Jabari Smith Jr., TyTy Washington and Jalen Duren.

Check out why he was chosen:

"PG: JD Davison, Calhoun (Letohatchee, Ala.), 2021

College: Alabama

Watch Davison’s Highlight Video

Why He’s an SI All-American: Davison set the tone for his senior season with a career-high 57-point outing in the season opener. From there he continued his dominance to the tune of 32 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals a game. That was a carryover from the summer where he dominated in select tournaments against the country's top guards. Davison managed 15 double-doubles and posted 40 or more points in seven games this season."

Here is the full evaluation what Davison is bringing to Tuscaloosa:

Prospect: JD Davison

Projected Position: Point Guard

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 175 pounds

School: Letohatchee (Ala.) Calhoun School

Committed to: Alabama

Frame: Lean, muscular build that will continue to add muscle at the next level and beyond.

Athleticism: Superior athlete with a devastating combination of speed, quickness and agility. Davison is the kind of player who would have a field day at a combine, testing off the charts in most categories. He uses his athleticism to dominate in every facet.

Instincts: Davison has a high basketball IQ and is naturally equipped in all facets to run the show. Davison’s penetrating ability opens up everything for he and his teammates, and he tends to make the right play once past the first line of defense, whether calling his own number or finding the open man.

Polish: Davison is a natural-born leader with poise and patience coaches dream about. He picks his spots strategically and controls the tempo at all times.

Bottom Line: Davison’s stock will continue to rise because he’s the perfect combination of winner and “wow” playmaker. His motor never quits and his combination of speed and explosion has him going on an upward trajectory at the next level and beyond.